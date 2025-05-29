European shares set to open sharply higher as U.S. judges put a halt to Trump's reciprocal tariffs

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

Some European markets closed today

Several European countries, including France, Belgium, Germany, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland, are observing the Christian holiday Ascension Day on May 29.

Most major markets will be open for trade through the holiday.

— Chloe Taylor

German defense firm Renk looks to struggling auto sector for new talent as it scales up

Tank parts maker Renk is eyeing up talent from the auto sector as it races to scale up and fuel growth in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions and soaring military spending.

Earlier this year Germany passed a historic fiscal package that enabled a steep increase in the defense spending capabilities of Europe's largest economy. The 27-member state bloc is scaling up its defense efforts amid the war in Ukraine and the increasingly strained transatlantic security partnership.

Renk, a global leader in creating gear boxes for tanks, is among the defense firms that has seen its stock rally on the back of increased military spending. Its share price rose over 300% so far this year and its order book jumped 164% to 549 million euros ($622.3 million) in the first quarter.

— Lily Meckel

Global stocks on the rise after court halts Trump’s tariffs plans

European shares aren't the only ones on the rise in the wake of the U.S. Court of International Trade's Wednesday ruling.

Stocks listed in the Asia-Pacific region have been climbing overnight, while U.S. stock futures have jumped as investors cheer the blow to the U.S. president's reciprocal tariffs rollout.

— Chloe Taylor

In case you missed it: Federal trade court strikes down Trump’s reciprocal tariffs

The U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday blocked steep reciprocal tariffs unilaterally imposed by President Donald Trump on scores of countries in April to correct what he said were persistent trade imbalances.

The ruling deals a potentially serious blow to the Republican president's economic agenda and ongoing efforts to negotiate trade deals with various nations.

— Christina Wilkie, Erin Doherty, Lora Kolodny, Kevin Breuninger

Futures move higher after Trump’s tariffs blocked

Good morning from London. It's just over an hour until European financial markets open, and equities listed in the region look set to move higher when trade kicks off.

Futures tied to the German DAX index were last seen trading 1.2% higher, while FTSE 100 futures gained 0.8% and those tied to France's CAC 40 were up by 0.2%.

Pan-European Stoxx 600 futures have jumped 1.3%.

The moves come after the U.S. Court of International Trade on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump from imposing his swathe of country specific tariffs — policies that could see some countries soon hit with import duties exceeding 40%.

— Chloe Taylor