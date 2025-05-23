European stock markets set to open higher as investors await more clues on the shape of UK economy

This is CNBC's live blog covering European financial markets.

What’s been happening outside of Europe?

Overnight in Asia, stock markets have been gripped by broadly positive momentum, after the U.S. and China agreed to keep communications open following a call between top officials.

On Wall Street, stock futures were little changed as investors continued to monitor elevated U.S. Treasury yields.

— Chloe Taylor

Here's what to expect today

Investors will be monitoring economic data out of the European region, with figures due out on U.K. consumer confidence and retail sales as well as French consumer confidence data. A final print on Germany's economic growth will also follow.

It's a quieter day on earnings, with British Land and AJ Bell set to update shareholders on their finances.

— Chloe Taylor

Opening calls

Good morning from London.

It's just past 7 a.m. in the U.K. capital, and futures are pointing to broadly positive movement expected in regional stock markets at the open.

FTSE 100 futures are up 0.2%, DAX futures have gained 0.1%, and French CAC 40 futures are marginally higher.

— Chloe Taylor