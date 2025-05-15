Money Report

European stocks are expected to open flat to lower, struggling to regain positive momentum

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

London was the No. 2 most-visited city in the world for 2023, according to Euromonitor International.
Karl Hendon | Moment | Getty Images

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets and business news.

How are markets in Asia and the U.S. looking?

Here's a quick update on market action in Asia and the U.S. overnight from our teams in Singapore and New York.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell overnight, after mostly gaining in the previous session on easing U.S.-China trade tensions. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.90%, while the Topix lost 0.75%. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.29%, while the small-cap Kosdaq slipped 0.37%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.42%, while mainland China's CSI 300 lost 0.6%. India's Nifty 50 traded flat at the open. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 added 0.21%.

In the United States, S&P 500 futures slipped in overnight trading after the broad market index strung together a third consecutive advance in reaction to the Trump administration and China hammering out a temporary suspension of their tit-for-tat tariff dispute.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 were down 0.2%, while Nasdaq-100 futures lost about 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 173 points, or 0.4%.

The world's best airport is building a mega terminal to ride the travel boom in Asia

Walmart will report earnings before the bell. Here's what to expect

U.S. traders will be keeping an eye on producer price index data, retail sales and industrial production numbers for April that will be released before the stock market opens. Sentiment was bolstered earlier this week when U.S. inflation data showed prices increased by 0.2% in April, excluding food and energy, below the consensus estimate of 0.3%.

— Holly Ellyatt, Lee Ying Shan and Scott Schnipper

European markets: Here are the opening calls

Good morning from London, here are the opening calls for today.

European bourses are expected to open in flat to lower territory on Thursday as markets struggle to regain momentum after snapping a four-session winning streak.

Futures point to Germany's DAX, the French CAC 40 and Italian FTSE MIB all opening around 0.16% lower, while the FTSE 100 is expected to open slightly higher.

Traders will be keeping an eye on earnings from Deutsche Telekom, Siemens, Allianz and Alibaba. Data releases in focus include the latest U.K. gross domestic product data, with preliminary first-quarter data out today.

— Holly Ellyatt

