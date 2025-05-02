European stocks in positive territory; Germany's DAX and France's CAC rise by more than 2%

This was CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks rose on Friday after better-than-expected U.S. payroll data for April was released.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Adding to the positive sentiment were signals from China that the country was seeking trade negotiations with the U.S.

The Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed up 1.7%, led by industrials and technology stocks, both up by more than 2%.

London's FTSE 100 index, which has gained more than 5% since the beginning of the year, was 1.2% higher on Friday, setting a new record for its longest ever run of daily gains.

In currency markets, the euro held gains after a preliminary reading showed inflation in the euro zone held steady at 2.2% in April, despite economists forecasting a dip to 2.1%.

Most markets were closed on Thursday for the May 1 holiday. London's FTSE 100 ended a choppy session 0.02% higher to mark its 14th straight session in the green, drawing level with its best run since 2017.

Shell shares rose 2.2% after the oil major beat profit expectations for the first quarter and announced its latest $3.5 billion share buyback.

Top posts

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Shell posts sharp fall in first-quarter profit, launches $3.5 billion share buyback | view post

NatWest beats on profit in first quarter | view post

Copper rises on China's consideration of trade talks with the U.S. | view post

Moët Hennessy to cut 10% of its workforce: Report | view post

Asia-Pacific markets moved higher on Friday after China said that it was evaluating the possibility of trade talks with the White House. Authorities reiterated Beijing's request for the U.S. to remove all unilateral tariffs, which have taken duties on Chinese imports to triple digits.

Earlier this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it was "up to China to de-escalate" the situation, which is driving up U.S. consumer goods prices as it slows Chinese economic activity.

— CNBC's Anniek Bao contributed to this report

FTSE makes a new record; European stocks rise

London's FTSE 100 index, which has gained more than 5% since the beginning of the year, rose by 1.25% on Friday. It marked the fifteenth consecutive day of gains for the index, its new longest run ever.

Meanwhile, the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose by 1.7%, France's CAC 40 and DAX were also up by 2.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

— Ganesh Rao

Stocks open higher

Stocks traded higher on Friday morning.

Just after the opening bell, the S&P 500 advanced 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 421 points, or 1%. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9%.

— Sean Conlon

U.S. payroll growth in April beats expectations at 177,000

Job growth was stronger than expected in April despite worries over the impact of President Donald Trump's blanket tariffs against U.S. trading partners.

Nonfarm payrolls increased a seasonally adjusted 177,000 for the month, slightly below the downwardly revised 185,000 in March but above the Dow Jones estimate for 133,000, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The unemployment rate, however, held at 4.2%, as expected, indicating that the labor market is holding relatively stable.

— Jeff Cox

Euro extends gains after euro zone inflation miss

The euro was 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar at $1.134 at 10:40 a.m. U.K. time, extending gains from earlier in the session after euro zone inflation came in slightly higher than expected.

The euro was 0.2% higher against the British pound.

Bond yields were little changed by the print, with the yield on 10-year German bonds continuing to trade around 3 basis points higher.

— Jenni Reid

Euro zone inflation unchanged at 2.2% in April

Euro zone inflation was unchanged at 2.2% in April, missing expectations for a move lower, flash data from statistics agency Eurostat showed.

Economists polled by Reuters had been expecting the reading to come in at 2.1% in April compared to March's 2.2% as inflation has been easing back towards the European Central Bank's 2% target.

Data released earlier this week indicated that the euro zone economy could be picking up steam, with the bloc's gross domestic product rising 0.4% in the first quarter of 2025, according to a preliminary reading. This was higher than the forecast of 0.2%.

— Sophie Kiderlin

European stocks have nearly regained tariff losses after 'seismic month'

Europe's Stoxx 600 index was 1% higher at 9:40 a.m. London time at 532.6 points, drawing closer to the 539.6 point level reached on April 1 — just before U.S. President Donald Trump sparked huge market volatility with his tariff policies.

"April was an absolutely seismic month in financial markets, as the announcement of US reciprocal tariffs led to a huge global sell-off," Deutsche Bank analysts Jim Reid and Henry Allen said in a Friday note.

"However, calm began to return to markets after President Trump announced a 90-day extension to the reciprocal tariffs, and US officials began to negotiate deals with other countries."

While in terms of equity returns in local currencies April now appears to have been a relatively muted month, the analysts pointed out that it included numerous milestones. Those include the best day for the U.S. S&P 500 since October 2008 and its worst day since March 2020; the biggest weekly widening in the spread between U.S. 10-year Treasuries and German bund yields in records since German reunification in 1990; the strongest start to the year for gold since 2006; and the worst two-month performance for the U.S. dollar index since 2002.

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks open higher

European stock markets saw a strong start to Friday trade, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index up 1% at 8:26 a.m. in London.

France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX were both around 1.4% higher, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.8%.

— Jenni Reid

Moët Hennessy to cut 10% of its workforce: Report

Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Moët Hennessy is reportedly planning to reduce its workforce by over 10% as new leadership seeks to reset performance at LVMH's wine and spirits division, according to the FT.

Chief executive Jean-Jacques Guiony and his deputy Alexandre Arnault, who took the reins in February, said they planned to cut the current headcount of 9,400 by around 1,200, taking the total workforce back to 2019 levels.

"This was an organization that was built for a much larger size of business," Guiony said in an internal video seen by The Financial Times.

Guiony noted that the division's revenues were currently at 2019 levels but that costs had risen 35% since then, according to the report.

Moët Hennessy did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

LVMH's wines and spirits saw the sharpest decline in revenues in the first quarter, down 9%, as it flagged lower demand in the U.S. and China for cognac. That comes as the group faces the prospect of higher U.S. tariffs, which would keenly impact sales of popular American imports such as its Moët & Chandon and Krug champagne brands.

— Karen Gilchrist

NatWest beats on profit in first quarter

Belinda Jlao | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

British bank Natwest reported operating profit of £1.8 billion ($2.4 billion) in the first quarter, up from £1.3 billion a year earlier and ahead of the £1.54 billion expected in an LSEG-compiled analyst poll.

The lender's net interest margin rose 8 basis points on the prior quarter to 2.27%, while return on tangible equity, a metric measuring profitability, hit 18.5% from 17.5% at the end of last year. It added that it expects to hit the upper end of its income and returns guidance for 2025.

"In the face of increased global economic uncertainty, our customers remain resilient and we saw good levels of activity through Q1 2025," CEO Paul Thwaite said in a statement.

Read more here.

— Jenni Reid

Oil major Shell posts sharp fall in first-quarter profit, launches $3.5 billion share buyback

British oil giant Shell on Friday reported a sharp fall in first-quarter profit, following a period of weaker crude prices.

Shell reported adjusted earnings of $5.58 billion for the first three months of the year, beating analyst expectations of $5.09 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus. A separate forecast from analysts polled by Vara Research had expected Shell's first-quarter profit to come in at $4.96 billion.

The London-listed company announced another $3.5 billion share buyback program, which it expects to complete over the next three months. It marks the 14th consecutive quarter of at least $3 billion in buybacks, the company said.

The results come as Big Oil profits continue to fall from record highs in 2022.

Read more here.

— Sam Meredith

Standard Chartered beats first-quarter profit expectations

Standard Chartered on Friday beat first-quarter profit expectations on the back of strong growth in its wealth management, global markets, and global banking businesses.

The bank's reported profit before taxation for the three months ended in March was $2.103 billion, up from $1.91 billion in the same period a year ago.

Read the full story here.

— Lee Ying Shan

Copper rises on China's consideration of trade talks with the U.S.

Copper rose sharply on Friday after China said it was evaluating the possibility of trade talks with the U.S.

The metal gained for a second day, and was trading 0.89 higher at $9,206 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as at 11.11 a.m. Singapore time.

Meanwhile, iron ore futures in Singapore added 0.42% to $96.60.

China's consideration of talks with the U.S. is good news for base metals as they have taken a hit from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on China.

Experts had previously highlighted that the Asian giant's copper stockpiles would take a hit if its trade relations with the U.S. remain tense.

— Amala Balakrishner

Bitcoin moves closer to $100,000

Bitcoin rose sharply early Friday, reversing its losses from earlier in the week. The cryptocurrency is now fast approaching $100,000 — a threshold it last traded at on February 7.

As at 8.35 a.m. Singapore time, Bitcoin had advanced 0.34% to $96,805.58.

— Amala Balakrishner