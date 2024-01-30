European stocks head for mixed open as markets look ahead to Fed decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a mixed open Wednesday as global markets look ahead to the latest monetary policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The fed funds futures market has priced in a nearly 98% probability that the central bank will leave rates unchanged this month, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Investors will be looking for clues on shifts in the central bank's policy stance in its post-meeting statement and in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks.

Read more A change to this one clause could be the most important part of the Fed meeting

Asia-Pacific markets fell ahead of the rate decision from the Fed, and as investors assessed a slew of economic data from across the region, including China and Australia.

Fed move toward rate cuts is 'like turning a battleship,' economist says

Wilmington Trust chief economist Luke Tilley said Tuesday that he isn't expecting any big changes in the Federal Reserve's posture tomorrow, but that the central bank could keep laying the groundwork for rate cuts later this year.

"When the Fed changes communication, it's really slow. It's like turning a battleship. They do it very, very slowly. And what they need to start pivoting towards is sort of confirming the expectation of rate cuts more and more," Tilley said.

The Wilmington Trust team expects the first rate cut from the Fed to come on May 1.

The Fed could also point to international developments like the conflict in the Middle East as a potential reason for caution on inflation, Tilley said.

"I think they will always point out risk factors, upside risk factors, for inflation, especially as they are trying to temper market expectations for a whole lot of cuts. I don't think that that would cause them to not cut, but they will definitely cite some of those risks," he said.

— Jesse Pound

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in mixed territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points higher at 7,637, Germany's DAX down 9 points at 16,963 and France's CAC down 5 points at 7,672, according to data from IG.

Earnings come from Novo Nordisk, Novartis, H&M and Banco Santander. Data releases include France and Germany's January inflation data and German unemployment figures for January.

— Holly Ellyatt