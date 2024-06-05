Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European stocks close at record highs after European Central Bank cuts interest rates

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC and Holly Ellyatt,CNBC

Frederick Florin | Afp | Getty Images
A sculpture of the Euro currency stands in the city centre of Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on January 25, 2024.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images
A sculpture of the Euro currency stands in the city centre of Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on January 25, 2024.

LONDON — European stocks closed at a record high Thursday as traders digested the European Central Bank's first interest rate cut since September 2019.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

As well as briefly touching a fresh all-time intraday level, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed at 524.75 points, narrowly surpassing the record close marked on May 15, according to LSEG data.

All major bourses and most sectors were trading in the green, with tech stocks jumping 1.17% while utilities fell 0.9%.

Health-care stocks added 1.2%, with Danish pharmaceuticals giant Novo Nordisk climbing 3.9% to hit an all-time high amid continued demand for its blockbuster Wegovy weight loss drugs. Zealand Pharma, which is also working on a weight loss drug, jumped to the top of the benchmark, up 7.4%

Equity markets were more muted stateside, with the S&P 500 trading flat despite two sets of softer U.S. labor market data boosting hopes of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Investors are now awaiting Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for May.

The ECB confirmed a widely-anticipated reduction in interest rates at its meeting in Frankfurt, despite lingering inflationary pressures in the 20-nation euro zone. It takes the central bank's key rate to 3.75%, down from a record 4% where it has been since September 2023.

Money Report

news 27 mins ago

Here's what to expect from Friday's big jobs report

news 1 hour ago

Young job seekers are finding it tougher to find employment, despite a bustling labor market: ‘It was brutal'

Money markets had fully priced in the 25 basis point move lower at the June gathering. It is the first cut since September 2019, when the deposit facility was in negative territory.

Read more

Time to invest in India? The pros weigh in on what sectors and stocks to play post-elections

This 'quasi monopoly' chip stock will drive AI trend for the next decade, says fund manager

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us