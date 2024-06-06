European stocks open marginally higher after European Central Bank cut

European stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, after closing at a record high during the previous session.

LONDON — European stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, after closing at a record high during the previous session.

The Stoxx 600 was up 0.1% in early deals, with sectors trading in mixed territory. Tech stocks added 0.5% while mining stocks lost 0.3%.

The pan-European benchmark ended Thursday at 524.75 points — just above its previous record close on May 15, according to LSEG data.

It followed the European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates for the first time since 2019 in a widely expected move, despite nagging inflationary concerns. It takes the key bank rate in the 20-nation euro zone to 3.75%, down from a record 4%.

Thursday was also a big day for politics in the region, as Europe-wide elections got underway. Exit polls from the Netherlands indicate a narrow win by left-wing parties in the country, with eight seats for the Labour/Green Left combination.

Closely behind was Geert Wilders' anti-immigration party, which looks set to have won seven seats. It marks a stark turnaround for the PVV, which, although it won the country's national election last year, failed to win any seats in the last EU election.

Around 400 million people across the European Union will vote for members of the European Parliament over the next few days. The last polls close on Sunday, with provisional results due later that evening.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific stocks were mixed on Friday as investors considered Chinese economic data and pay numbers from Japan.

