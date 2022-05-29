European Stocks Climb, Tracking Global Sentiment as Dollar Weakens

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was hovering below 101.5 on Monday morning as bets on persistent aggressive rate hikes from the Fed subsided.

Markets in the U.S. are closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday, after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped losing streaks to post their strongest week since November 2020.

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened, with traders easing expectations of aggressive monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.8% in early trade, with tech stocks climbing 2.5% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Telecoms slid 0.5%.

Shares of Danish jeweler Pandora jumped more than 9% in early deals to lead the European blue chip index. Siemens gained 3.7% after the German conglomerate's mobility unit struck an $8.7 billion high-speed rail deal in Egypt.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose sharply across the board on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 adding 2.3% to lead gains ahead of a big week of economic data releases for the region.

Sentiment was boosted by a relaxation of Covid controls over the weekend in the major Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was hovering below 101.5 on Monday morning. The index earlier notched a five-week low as fears of further aggressive interest rate hikes from the Fed, beyond those expected in June and July, eased over the past week.

On the data front, Spanish inflation jumped to an annual 8.5% by EU-harmonized standards in May, exceeding economist expectations of 8.1% in a Wall Street Journal poll, as fuel and food prices continued to surge.

Euro zone economic sentiment and consumer confidence readings are due later on Monday, along with German inflation prints for May.

