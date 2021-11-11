Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

European Stocks Set to Open Flat; Heading for Positive Week Despite Inflation Worries

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • AstraZeneca, Richemont, Deutsche Wohnen and Deutsche Telekom were among those reporting earnings before the bell.
  • Historic inflation surges in the U.S. and China have weighed on global markets this week, but European markets are still looking to eke out gains going into Friday's trade.

LONDON — European stocks are set for a muted open on Friday, continuing to search for direction as global investors assess recent high inflation prints and corporate earnings.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 3 points lower at 7,381, Germany's DAX is set to add around 5 points to 16,088 and France's CAC 40 is expected to slip around 4 points to 7,056, according to IG data.

Historic inflation surges in the U.S. and China have weighed on global markets so far this week, but European markets are still looking to eke out gains going into Friday's trade.

Money Report

politics 12 mins ago

COP26 Climate Summit Enters Final Day as Negotiators Urged to Take Radical Action

coronavirus 20 mins ago

Vaccines Alone Won't End the Covid Pandemic, Says New Zealand Former Prime Minister

A Reuters poll of economists on Thursday indicated that euro zone inflation expectations are also at risk of continuing to overshoot the European Central Bank's 2% target in 2022. Euro zone inflation topped 4% last month but the ECB has broken from other major central banks by resisting calls for a tightening of monetary policy.

Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly rose on Friday following overnight gains for U.S. tech stocks during Thursday's regular trading session. Early premarket trading points to a modestly positive start on Wall Street Friday as the stock market stateside looks to have withstood the country's highest inflation print for more than 30 years.

This global tech stock is up 70% this year and Goldman says there's more room to run

Credit Suisse names a raft of U.S. and European stocks to buy as inflation fears spike

Here are the favorite inflation trades of big investors like David Einhorn and Paul Tudor Jones

Corporate earnings have also been a key driver of individual share price action throughout the week, and this is likely to continue Friday with AstraZeneca, Richemont, Deutsche Wohnen and Deutsche Telekom among those reporting before the bell.

In other corporate news, Daimler announced Thursday that its truck business will be spun off on Dec. 10 as the German automaker looks cut costs and bump up profit margins to double figures by 2025.

On the data front, euro zone industrial production figures for September are due out Friday morning.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsinvestingInvestment strategyU.S. MarketsAsia Economy
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us