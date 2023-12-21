European stocks open slightly lower; Adidas slides 6% as sportswear suffers from Nike nerves

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks opened modestly lower open Friday, extending losses even after U.S. stocks strongly rebounded from their worst session in months.

The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.16% at 8:10 a.m. in London, as the technology sector dropped 1.4%. Oil and gas stocks climbed 0.5%, as markets continue to digest news that Angola is quitting the OPEC alliance.

Sportswear retailers crowded round the bottom of Stoxx losses, with Adidas falling more than 6% and Puma down 4.5% after Nike on Thursday lowered its sales outlook and announced a massive cost-cutting program.

Despite some shakiness in recent sessions it has been a solid December for Europe's Stoxx 600 index, which has gained 3.32% in the month to date, according to LSEG data. That's down from a 6.45% rise in November.

Traders are heading into a four-day break for the Christmas holidays, and U.K. markets close early Friday.

There is still plenty to monitor, including U.K. retail sales and final gross domestic product, French consumer confidence figures and the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index, a key inflation gauge for the Federal Reserve. A 2.3% reading is expected, which would be its slowest rise since the fourth quarter of 2020.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Friday, while U.S. futures dipped.

UK economy worse than previously estimated in third quarter

The U.K. economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said, revising down its previous estimate of no growth.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the reading to hold.

The economy showed no growth in the second quarter, the ONS added, also down from a previous estimate of a 0.2% increase.

"Overall, today's release suggests the economy was a bit weaker than we previously thought in Q3 and the mildest of mild recession may have begun. Looking ahead, the latest activity surveys point to weak GDP growth in Q4 too," Ashley Webb, U.K. economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Europe stocks head for lower open

European stock markets are set to open slightly lower Friday.

IG data shows the U.K.'s FTSE 100 down 13.9 points at 7,692, France's CAC 40 down 5 points at 7,565, and Germany's DAX down 9 points at 16,681. Italy's MIB is set to slip 63.9 points to 30,423.

Oil rebounds a day after Angola's OPEC exit sent prices lower

Oil prices rebounded Friday, a day after Angola's announcement of its withdrawal from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, sent prices lower .

Brent crude futures for January climbed 0.83 to trade at $80.05 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was up 0.88% at $74.54.

Angola announced Thursday it would leave OPEC, with the country's oil minister saying the block no longer served the country's interests, according to a Reuters report.

The time for the 'Santa Clause Rally' starts Friday

Wall Street will see if a "Santa Clause Rally" — which refers to the gains typical of the final five trading days of the year, and the first two of the new year — will materialize this holiday season. This year, the season commences Friday until Jan. 3.

Since 1969, the S&P 500 on average has gained 1.3% during this period, according to the Jeff Hirsch, editor of the Stock Trader's Almanac. But the editor noted a failure of the Santa Clause Rally to materialize is historically a harbinger for poor stock performance.

"Failure to have a Santa Claus Rally tends to precede bear markets or times when stocks could be purchased at lower prices later in the year," Hirsch wrote in a blog post. "Down SCRs were followed by flat years in 1994, 2005 and 2015, two nasty bear markets in 2000 and 2008 and a mild bear that ended in February 2016."

"As Yale Hirsch's now famous line states, 'If Santa Claus should fail to call, bears may come to Broad and Wall,'" Hirsch added.

Yale Hirsch, who originated the term, was the founder of the Stock Trader's Almanac.

