European Stocks Set to Pull Back, With Ukraine Crisis and Fed Remarks in Focus

LONDON — European markets are set to pull back sharply on Monday as investors continue to track tensions in Ukraine and remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials about the interest rate outlook.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 55 points lower at 7,606, Germany's DAX is expected to fall around 279 points to 15,146 and France's CAC 40 is set to slide around 128 points to 6,884, according to IG data.

Multiple countries have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion, with U.S. President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan warning on Sunday that the Kremlin has accelerated its extraordinary military buildup along the country's border over the past 10 days.

Western leaders have threatened severe sanctions against Russia in the event of any incursion into Ukraine, as leaders continue to pursue diplomatic solutions. The Kremlin has denied any intention to invade its neighbor, accusing Washington of stoking "hysteria."

Global markets have been in turmoil since a surprisingly high U.S. inflation print last week, which prompted St. Louis Fed President James Bullard to call for a full percentage point of interest rate hikes before July.

However, fellow rate-setter and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Sunday that the central bank should be measured in its path to monetary policy tightening, noting that "abrupt and aggressive action can actually have a destabilizing effect" on growth and price stability.

Earnings continue to drive individual share price action in Europe, with Capgemini, Michelin and BHP among those reporting before the bell on Monday.

Shares in Asia-Pacific pulled back on Monday, with Japan leading losses as investors assessed both Ukraine tensions and the worsening Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong. U.S. stock futures were flat in early premarket trade.

