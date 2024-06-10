Evergy CFO Kirk Andrews to replace retiring Con Edison CFO Robert Hoglund

Consolidated Edison's incoming chief financial officer is Kirk Andrews, who served as CFO of Midwest utility company Evergy since 2021.

Andrews will replace Robert Hoglund, who plans to retire later this year.

Con Edison is taking on a giant clean energy transition to meet New York's climate goals by 2040.

Pavlo Gonchar | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Evergy Chief Financial Officer Kirk Andrews will replace Consolidated Edison's current CFO Robert Hoglund, who plans to retire on July 8, the companies announced Monday.

Andrews has been CFO of the Midwest utility company since 2021. Evergy said Geoffrey Ley, vice president, corporate planning and treasurer, will be acting CFO as the company conducts an internal and external search to fill the role.

Andrews joins Con Edison as it takes on New York State's goal of transitioning to a zero-emission electric grid by 2040. The utility provides electricity to 3.6 million customers and gas service to 1.1 million customers in New York City and Westchester County.

Andrews has 13 years of experience in CFO roles at public utilities and sits on the board of directors for RPM International Inc., a coating, sealants and specialty chemicals company.

Hoglund, who became CFO in 2005, will leave Con Edison after 20 years with the company. He plans to continue to serve as senior vice president in the transition until his official retirement later in the year.