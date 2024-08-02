Ex-Google engineers who founded Character.AI rejoin company with new AI partnership

Character.AI co-founders and former Google engineers Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas are returning to the search giant's AI unit Deepmind.

The two started one of the hottest AI companies after leaving Google in 2021.

Founders of one of the hottest AI startups Character.AI are re-joining Google along with other team members.

Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, in addition to certain members of Character.AI's research team, are joining Google's AI unit DeepMind, the companies said Friday.

Character.AI uses large language models to allow users to create chatbots and interact with those created by other users. The startup reached a $1 billion valuation as the AI boom began last year. Character.AI didn't generate revenue then but said it was considering offering a subscription service in the future.

The two founders left Google in 2021 after the search giant reportedly rebuffed their attempts to try and get Google to push a chatbot forward. They went on to start Character.AI that same year.

Freitas criticized the company's slow-moving pace telling Axios last March "There are some overlaps, but we're confident Google will never do anything fun," regarding the Bard—now Gemini chatbot. "Because we worked there."

Character.AI will provide Google with a non-exclusive license for its current large language model (LLM) technology, the company's blog post states. "This agreement will provide increased funding for Character.AI to continue growing and to focus on building personalized AI products for users around the world," it states.

"Over the past two years, however, the landscape has shifted – many more pre-trained models are now available," the blog post continues. "Given these changes, we see an advantage in making greater use of third-party LLMs alongside our own. This allows us to devote even more resources to post-training and creating new product experiences for our growing user base."

Alphabet, facing criticism of getting beat to the AI chatbot craze by OpenAI's ChatGPT, has enacted changes to its organization to move more quickly to market. Late last year, Google was reportedly in talks to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Character.AI.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"I am super excited to return to Google and work as part of the Google DeepMind team," Shazeer said in a statement on Friday. "I am so proud of everything we built at Character.AI over the last 3 years. I am confident that the funds from the non-exclusive Google licensing agreement together with the incredible Character.AI team positions Character.AI for continued success in the future"

A Google spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC "We're particularly thrilled to welcome back Noam, a preeminent researcher in machine learning, who is joining Google DeepMind's research team, along with a small number of his colleagues."

The move also comes amid a competitive talent and AI landscape, leading companies to form partnerships against a tough regulatory landscape that has placed scrutiny on mergers and acquisitions. Britain's competition watchdog said earlier this week it's looking into Google's partnership with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, for example.

In March, Microsoft hired Mustafa Suleyman, a co-founder of artificial intelligence startup DeepMind that Google acquired in 2014, and much of its staff to lead AI initiatives. Suleyman became an executive vice president and CEO of Microsoft AI, reporting to CEO Satya Nadella. Last month, UK regulators opened a merger probe on Microsoft’s hiring of the staff.