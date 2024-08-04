Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ex-Trump White House officials, dozens of Republicans endorse Harris

By Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC

Chris Dumond | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • The Harris campaign flaunted the endorsements as part of a new initiative targeting Republican voters.
  • The race between Harris and Trump is neck-and-neck as the vice president's campaign works to persuade undecided voters who will be the major determining factors of the November winner.

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign on Sunday flaunted over two dozen presidential endorsements from Republican party members, including some who served in former President Donald Trump's administration.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Nearly 30 GOP members were cited as part of the new "Republicans for Harris" initiative launched Sunday. These include Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary under Trump, and national security official Olivia Troye — who worked as Vice President Mike Pence's national security advisor. Chuck Hagel and Ray LaHood, Republican cabinet members under President Barack Obama, were also listed.

By publicly defecting on the Republican presidential nominee, these officials leave a target on their back for attacks from Trump.

"We have to purge the Party of people that go against our Candidates, and make it harder for a popular Republican President to beat the Radical Left Lunatics. Geoff Duncan is a loser who is disintegrating on his own." Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday, referring to the former lieutenant governor of Georgia who has endorsed Harris.

The Harris campaign's new initiative targeting Republican voters comes two weeks since President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race and endorsed Harris. Since then, the vice president has enjoyed a groundswell of early support in the form of record donations, volunteer sign-ups and a surge in the polls — closing the voter gap against Trump.

Despite Harris' initial momentum, she and Trump are still in tight race that could be decided by just a slim margin of voters in November. That statistical dead-heat is why the Harris campaign is targeting undecided Republicans within who may be persuadable against their party's nominee.

Money Report

7 mins ago

Here's Jim Cramer's market sell-off playbook

news 1 hour ago

San Francisco Fed President Daly sees interest rate cuts coming as labor market weakens

"Donald Trump's MAGA extremism is toxic to the millions of Republicans who no longer believe the party of Donald Trump represents their values and will vote against him again in November," said Austin Weatherford, the Harris campaign's national director of Republican outreach, in a memo.

"Vice President Harris and our campaign are working overtime to earn the support of my fellow Republicans who care about defending democracy and restoring decency," he added.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us