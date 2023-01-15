Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

FAA Launches Investigation After Two Planes Nearly Collide at JFK Airport

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

Yuki Iwamura | AFP | Getty Images
  • The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after two commercial airplanes narrowly avoided a collision at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday.
  • The FAA said a Boeing 737 operated by Delta Air Lines stopped its takeoff around 8:45 p.m. when air traffic controllers noticed another American Airlines aircraft crossing the runway.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet Sunday that it is also investigating the incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after two commercial airplanes narrowly avoided a collision at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday, a spokesperson confirmed to CNBC.

The FAA said a Boeing 737 operated by Delta Air Lines stopped its takeoff around 8:45 p.m. when air traffic controllers noticed another American Airlines aircraft crossing the runway. The Delta flight "stopped its takeoff roll approximately 1,000 feet" from the point where the American Airlines Boeing 777 had crossed, according to the FAA's preliminary analysis.

The agency told CNBC the information is subject to change.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet Sunday that it is also investigating the incident.

Flight watcher @xJonNYC noticed the near miss and shared audio of the tense air traffic control exchange on Twitter Saturday.

"Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans!" one person can be heard saying.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

Open Enrollment for 2023 Health Insurance Through the Public Exchange Ends Sunday

news 5 hours ago

Self-Made Millionaire Who Retired at 35: Do These 3 Things in Your 20s Or ‘You'll Regret It Later'

"Rejecting," another person responds.

A representative for Delta Air Lines said Flight 1943 was heading to the Dominican Republic, but after the aircraft stopped on the runway, it returned to the gate and customers deplaned.

The flight was delayed overnight due to crew resources and departed the next morning.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta's number one priority," the representative said in a statement. "Delta will work with and assist aviation authorities on a full review of flight 1943 on Jan. 13 regarding a successful aborted takeoff procedure at New York-JFK. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of their travels."

A spokesperson for American Airlines said the company will defer to the FAA for comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us