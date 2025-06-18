Watch live: Fed Chair Powell discusses Fed decision, Trump criticism

The Federal Reserve kept a steady hand on interest rates, maintaining them at their target range of 4.25% to 4.5%.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The central bank is calling for two rate cuts this year, but policymakers see higher inflation. They have also cut their outlook for gross domestic product.

Traders will also listen closely to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 p.m., seeking insights on what may be ahead for interest rate policy and whether the central bank leader may address the White House's push for easier policy.

'We're moving towards a no-rate-cut environment,' says Morgan Stanley's Caron

The big news from the Federal Reserve's meeting is the increase in the number of members that don't want to cut interest rates this year, said Jim Caron, chief investment officer for the portfolio solutions group at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"We went from four people calling for no rate cuts to now seven people calling for no rate cuts," he said on "Power Lunch."

"We're moving towards a no-rate-cut environment going forward," he added.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

— Michelle Fox

'Don't hold your breath' for lower rates from the Fed, says JPMorgan's Kelly

The Federal Reserve could wind up holding interest rates steady through the end of this year, said David Kelly, JPMorgan Asset Management chief global strategist.

If the inflation is expected to go up due to tariffs, it will fade by 2026, he noted.

"Even if you get a sugar rush from fiscal stimulus, from this bill going through Congress, that sugar rush will fade. Sugar rushes do," Kelly said in an interview with CNBC's "Power Lunch."

"By the end of the next year, the economy should be cooling down.. Inflation should be cooling down, and maybe then they can give us some lower rates," he added. "Right now, do not hold your breath waiting for low rates from the Federal Reserve because they don't seem to have any intention of delivering them."

— Michelle Fox

Stocks maintain gains after Fed decision, outlook released

The three major averages kept their gains on the session following the Federal Reserve's move to keep rates steady.

At 2:20 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 was up 0.27%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.38%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 106 points, or 0.25%.

— Darla Mercado

See what changed in the new Fed statement

The Federal Reserve has released its statement for the June meeting. Click here to see how it compares to the release from the May gathering.

— Alex Harring

What the Fed’s decision means for credit cards, auto loans, mortgages and more

The federal funds rate sets what banks charge each other for overnight lending, but also has a domino effect on almost all of the borrowing and savings rates Americans see every day.

The Fed's decision to hold rates steady means "borrowing rates are high, with mortgage rates near 7%, many home equity lines of credit in double-digit interest rate territory, and the average credit card rate still above 20%," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate. "But savers continue to be rewarded with inflation-beating returns on the top-yielding savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit."

From credit cards and mortgage rates to auto loans and savings accounts, here's a breakdown of all the ways the Fed's moves influence your wallet.

-- Jessica Dickler

Fed keeps rates steady, but sees higher inflation

Federal Reserve policymakers opted to keep interest rates at their 4.25% to 4.5% range.

The central bank also stuck with its forecast for two rate cuts. However, policymakers said they see higher inflation.

Read more about the Fed's decision from CNBC's Jeff Cox here.

— Darla Mercado

Where markets stand just before the Fed's decision

Stocks were modestly higher across the board just prior to the Fed's rate announcement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 150 points, or 0.35%. The S&P 500 was toting a 0.37% gain, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.48%.

— Darla Mercado

President Trump says ‘stupid’ Powell ‘probably won’t cut’ rates Wednesday

As the Federal Reserve's rate decision neared, Trump critiqued Chair Jerome Powell, calling him "stupid."

Speaking outside the White House on Wednesday morning, Trump said he didn't expect central bank policymakers to cut rates at the conclusion of their June meeting.

"So we have a stupid person," Trump said of Powell. "Frankly, you probably won't cut today."

"Europe had 10 cuts, and we had none. And I guess he's a political guy, I don't know. He's a political guy who's not a smart person, but he's costing the country a fortune," Trump said.

Fed funds futures trading suggests the Federal Reserve will likely stand pat on rates Wednesday, keeping them at the target range of 4.25% to 4.5%.

Read more from CNBC's Jeff Cox on Trump's comments over rate policy here.

— Darla Mercado

As the Fed’s June meeting ends, watch for policymakers’ outlook as market catalyst

The Federal Reserve's outlook could be the big market-moving development on Wednesday.

Policymakers are widely expected to hold interest rates steady at the conclusion of their June meeting, but traders are eager to hear their latest outlook on the path forward for rates.

The Federal Open Market Committee will be issuing its Summary of Economic Projections, which includes policymakers' forecasts on inflation, economic growth and the unemployment rate. The Fed's closely followed "dot plot" is also part of the outlook, showing FOMC members' projections for interest rates.

The forecast comes at a critical time for the U.S. economy, which is grappling with uncertainty around President Donald Trump's tariff policy, mixed economic data and now a conflict between Israel and Iran that is pushing energy prices higher.

Read more from CNBC's Jeff Cox on what to expect from the Fed on Wednesday.

— Darla Mercado

Where consumer rates stand before the Federal Reserve’s decision

The Federal Reserve is largely expected to stay put on interest rates, maintaining them at a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%, which is where they've been since December.

Even as rates are off their highs and the Fed put through three cuts in late 2024, borrowing costs remain relatively high for consumers.

During the week of June 13, rates on 30-year fixed mortgages are at 6.89%, according to MND. That's up from 4.29% during the week of March 11, 2022 — just before the Fed embarked on its rate-hiking campaign. Home equity loan rates are also high, sitting at 8.4% as of June 13, compared to 5.96% in March 2022, per Bankrate.

Credit card borrowers are also paying more on their balances, with rates hovering at 20.12%, per Bankrate. That's up from 16.34% in March 2022.

Higher rates have been good news for savers, however. Yields on money market funds were at 0.44% as of June 13, compared to 0.08% in March 2022, according to Haver. Five-year certificates of deposit have seen their annual percentage yields rise to 1.71% as of June 13, up from 0.50% in March 2022, Haver found.

— Darla Mercado, Nick Wells