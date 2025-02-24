Federal judge blocks Musk's DOGE from access to student loan borrowers' personal data

Elon Musk's government-slashing effort, DOGE, is temporarily barred from accessing personal data on student loan borrowers, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

The order, issued by Federal Judge Deborah Boardman in Maryland, marks a significant limitation on DOGE's access to Americans' personal data.

The judge took issue with DOGE staffers' ability to see people's income data and Social Security numbers.

A federal judge in Maryland on Monday granted a temporary restraining order barring staffers from Elon Musk's secretive government-slashing effort, the Department of Government Efficiency, from accessing the personal information of millions of student loan borrowers.

The order, issued by Judge Deborah Boardman, ruled that the Department of Education and the Office of Personnel Management — the government's HR department — must stop sharing federal employees' and student borrowers' personal data with DOGE officials. It marks a significant limitation on DOGE's access to Americans' personal data.

Boardman's order bars DOGE from the personal information at the Education Department until March 10 at 8 a.m.

Workers for DOGE have entered government offices in recent weeks, looking to make deep cuts to federal spending.

Boardman's order came in response to a lawsuit led by The American Federation of Teachers, a union representing 1.8 million members. The AFT sued several federal agencies, including the Education Department, for permitting DOGE access to individuals' private data.

AFT president Randi Weingarten applauded Boardman's decision.

"When people give their financial and other personal information to the federal government — namely to secure financial aid for their kids to go to college, or to get a student loan — they expect that data to be protected and used for the reasons it was intended," Weingarten said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request from CNBC for comment.

There are currently six DOGE "affiliates" working at the Education Department, according to the court order. DOGE has claimed that it needed access to student loan programs to investigate waste, fraud and abuse, Boardman said.

However, the judge said the order that the government didn't explain why DOGE affiliates at the Education Department "need such comprehensive, sweeping access to the plaintiffs' records to audit student loan programs."

Boardman expressed concern that DOGE had access to people's income information and Social Security numbers.

And she wrote that the plaintiffs would likely be successful in their claim that the Education Department's disclosure of their records to DOGE staffers violates The Privacy Act, a federal law that applies to federal agencies and is meant to protect individuals' personal information.

"The data in question includes really sensitive information on a population of people who had to give that information for one clear purpose: borrow money to get an education," said Ben Winters, the director of artificial intelligence and privacy at the Consumer Federation of America.

"It's crucial that institutions like governments only allow your data to be used for strictly the purpose you gave it for," Winters said.