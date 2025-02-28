Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Fed's favorite core inflation measure hits 2.6% in January, as expected

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

People shop in a supermarket in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Feb. 20, 2025.
Charly Triballeau | Afp | Getty Images

Inflation eased slightly in January as worries accelerated over President Donald Trump's tariff plans, according to a Commerce Department report Friday.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, increased 0.3% for the month and showed a 2.5% annual rate.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Excluding food and energy, core PCE also rose 0.3% for the month and was at 2.6% annually. Fed officials more closely follow the core measure as a better indicator of longer-term trends.

The numbers all were in line with Dow Jones consensus estimates and likely keep the central bank on hold for the time being regarding interest rates.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us