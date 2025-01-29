Fed's Powell has had no contact with Trump after president said he'll demand rates drop

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday he has not spoken to President Donald Trump since the newly inaugurated president told business leaders he would demand the central bank lower interest rates.

Speaking after the central bank's decision to hold interest rates steady, Powell said he has had "no contact" with the president since Trump's remarks, which came during a virtual appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"I'm not going to have any response or comment whatsoever on what the president said. It's not appropriate for me to do so. The public should be confident that we will continue to do our work as we always have, focusing on using our tools to achieve our goals and really keeping our heads down and doing our work," Powell said Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve is designed to make interest rate decisions independent of pressure from elected officials. However, Trump in his first term was unusually vocal with his opinions on what the central bank should do. His remarks during the 2024 campaign and since his election victory have pointed to that continuing in his second stint in the White House.

"I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately," Trump said last week. "And likewise, they should be dropping all over the world. Interest rates should follow us all over."

