Fiverr CEO: I always look for these 3 traits in job candidates—people who have them ‘don't fail'

Micha Kaufman founded freelancer marketplace Fiverr in 2010, a company with a market cap of $931 million as of Tuesday morning. Fiverr is the fourth company Kaufman has founded or co-founded, and he's currently serving as its CEO.

Over the years, Kaufman's interviewed many job candidates, "hundreds, at least," he says at the launch of Fiverr's latest venture, Fiverr Go, a platform which features AI tools to help the company's creators grow their businesses.

When it comes to what he looks for in an employee, Kaufman outlines three main traits: a killer instinct, agility and curiosity. "These are, I think, the types of attributes that you need to have if you want to create a winning team," he says.

Here's why.

Success 'is only possible with people that are not rigid'

For Kaufman, a killer instinct is a deep sense of the mission of the company.

"It's being able to understand the brand vision behind anything you want to build," he says, to "internalize it, make it yours in doing everything in your control and sometimes beyond your control." It's a north star that means people with this trait do anything to solve problems for the company. They "don't fail," he says.

Agility is about being able to adapt.

When Kaufman announced the Fiverr Go initiative, he saw this agility firsthand. "Those who don't freak out but actually appreciate the opportunity and are instead of thinking about the downsides and the problems and the challenges" think about the how to make it happen, those are agile workers. A massive new project like Fiverr Go "is only possible with people that are not rigid," he says.

Finally, he wants employees who are "curious about why things work the way they work," he says. "They're curious about why people behave in a certain way." These people have a hunger for knowledge that gets to the very root of any work-oriented problems. Once there, they're able to find the solutions.

'You can build anything with a team like that'

To suss out these traits in a job interview, Kaufman asks about successes and failures in previous roles and sees how people talk about them. And he gets into depth.

"If they tell you that they built something and it was really successful," he says, "You say, 'great, why? Why did you build it? Why was it important? How did you think about it?'" All of these help to reveal how they function on the job.

"Their curiosity, their agility, all of them are encapsulated with these stories," he says, adding that "you can build anything with a team like that."

