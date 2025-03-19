Focus on long-term market trends like AI, Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer advised investors to set their sights on longer-term market themes like artificial intelligence.

After three days at Nvidia's annual GTC conference, CNBC's Jim Cramer recommended that investors set their sights on long-term market themes like artificial intelligence. Don't get too bogged down by factors like the Federal Reserve's latest decision on interest rates, he advised.

"There's more to this market than the day-to-day action, which is why I want to focus on the bigger, long-term themes," Cramer said. "Artificial intelligence is absolutely one of these long-term themes I keep telling you about."

Parsing Wednesday's market action, Cramer observed that investors were fairly satisfied with the Fed's decision to hold rates steady and the indication of likely two rate cuts towards the end of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.92%, the S&P 500 climbed 1.08% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.41%.

Cramer isn't dismissing Fed's influence in the market. He stressed that stocks can decline if the central bank indicates inflation is not under control. However, focusing only on these developments can take investors' attention away from "money-making ideas," he continued.

Themes like AI "can't be stopped by the Fed or even the tariffs," Cramer argued. The new technology, especially that of Nvidia, he said, is going to change the economy. While he admitted that the AI sector has cooled over the past several months and Nvidia stock has stalled, Cramer said he thinks it's "ready to get its groove back."

"In the grand scheme of things, I think Nvidia's AI revolution is a lot more important than whether or not the Fed gives us another quarter point rate cut." Cramer said. "Rate cuts are temporary, what Nvidia's doing is forever."

Nvidia declined to comment.

