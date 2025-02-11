Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ford CEO says Trump's tariffs are causing ‘chaos' in auto industry

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

Ford CEO Jim Farley at the company’s Dearborn, Michigan, plant where it’s building the electric F-150 Lightning on April 26, 2022.
CNBC | Michael Wayland
  • President Donald Trump's tariffs and threats are causing "chaos" for the U.S. automotive industry, according to Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley.
  • Farley described announced 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum as well as threatened levies on Mexico and Canada as currently adding "a lot of cost and a lot of chaos" to the industry.

DETROIT — President Donald Trump's tariffs, both implemented and just threatened, are causing "chaos" for the U.S. automotive industry, according to Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The chief executive of America's second largest automaker described 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as threatened levies of the same amount on Mexico and Canada, as currently adding "a lot of cost, and a lot of chaos" to the industry.

"President Trump has talked a lot about making our U.S. auto industry stronger, bringing more production here, more innovation in the U.S., and if his administration can achieve that, it would be one of...the most signature accomplishments," Farley said Tuesday during a Wolfe Research conference. "So far what we're seeing is a lot of cost, and a lot of chaos."

Farley and incoming Ford CFO Sherry House said a majority of the company's steel and aluminum are domestically sourced; however, there are suppliers to the automaker that source such materials from outside of the country, which could have an impact on costs.

Farley seemed most concerned about potential duties on goods from Mexico and the U.S., saying a long-term 25% tariff that could go into effect as soon as March 1 would be "devastating" and "blow a hole in the U.S. industry that we've never seen."

Farley said he is traveling Wednesday to Washington, D.C., for the second time in three weeks to meet with government officials, including members of Congress, to stress how the policy uncertainty is impacting the industry.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

38-year-old AI prompt engineer makes over $100,000 a year—without a tech degree: ‘Don't underestimate' yourself

news 19 mins ago

Shopify takes down Ye website selling swastika shirts after Super Bowl ad

Last week Farley also said if the Trump administration is going to implement tariffs affecting the automotive industry, it should take a "comprehensive" look at all countries.

Farley singled out Toyota Motor and Hyundai Motor for importing hundreds of thousands of vehicles annually from Japan and South Korea, respectively, that have little to no duties compared with the 25% tariff President Donald Trump plans to impose on Canada and Mexico.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Ford regularly touts its American business, including in ad campaigns. The company is the No. 1 auto producer in the U.S., with the most vehicles domestically assembled as well as exported to other countries.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us