Ford Launching New Off-Road Timberline Models Starting With Explorer SUV

Ford plans to offer a new lineup of off-road-capable vehicles under the name Timberline, starting this summer with its Explorer SUV.

The 2021 Explorer Timberline, which the company unveiled Wednesday, features an updated exterior design, increased ground clearance and other off-road features.

The Explorer Timberline will start at $45,765, according to Ford.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

DETROIT — Ford Motor plans to offer a new lineup of off-road vehicles under the name Timberline, starting this summer with its Explorer SUV.

The 2021 Explorer Timberline, which the company unveiled Wednesday, features an updated exterior design, increased ground clearance and other off-road features such as heavy-duty shocks and skid plates to protect the undercarriage of the vehicle.

Other SUVs with similar features and capabilities under the Timberline name are expected to follow, but Ford declined to discuss further details.

"Ford is delivering on more capable SUVs with Timberline. Consumer data has shown us that now more than ever, customers want to get outside and explore nature with friends and family," Kumar Galhotra, Ford president of the Americas & International Markets Group, said in a statement.

Ford

With the new Timberline trim, Ford looks to capitalize on increasing sales of SUVs and demand for off-road-capable vehicles. The looks and features of such vehicles have become more popular with mainstream consumers in recent years.

Off-road models also typically boost profits. The Explorer Timberline will start at $45,765, according to Ford. That pricing positions it in the middle of the Explorer lineup but about $13,000 more than the base model.

Ford reports there's been a 56% increase in off-road use over the last three years for its current Explorer owners.