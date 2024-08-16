Ford upgrades Lincoln Navigator to include spa mode, 48-inch display for videos and gaming

Ford Motor is updating its Lincoln Navigator to include a 48-inch front display.

The large SUV also comes with spa and gaming modes as part of the "Lincoln Rejuvenate" feature, which is meant to create a calming environment for the driver.

The automaker said pricing for the 2025 Navigator will start under $100,000, but more detailed pricing will be released closer to the vehicle going on sale in spring 2025.

The new feature comes as the automaker has redesigned the exterior and interior of the vehicle for the 2025 model year — and as the Ford luxury brand attempts to differentiate Navigator amid declining sales of the large SUV.

"The all-new Navigator is more than just a vehicle; it can become a home away from home and a third space that rejuvenates clients in an entirely new way on and off the road," Lincoln president Dianne Craig said in a release.

The "sanctuary" mode is part of the "Lincoln Rejuvenate" feature, which is meant to create a calming environment for the driver. Once initiated when parked, the driver's seat automatically slides backward, reclines, warms slightly and makes massaging motions.

The mode — in five- or 10-minute increments — also changes the vehicle's climate, releases refreshing scents and plays relaxing videos and sounds such as a waterfall. Scent choices are mystic forest, ozonic azure and violet cashmere.

The vehicle comes preloaded with a "waterfall meditation" experience in partnership with meditation and sleep app company Calm; two other themes — "aurora borealis" and "elements" — are included with purchase.

"Navigator is the flagship of the Lincoln brand and represents our ultimate expression of sanctuary," Craig said.

The large, horizontal screen and rejuvenate modes initially debuted on the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, but the Navigator's bigger interior allowed for further enhancements.

If a driver prefers to turn to media for relaxation instead of having a spa experience, the front display can be split to play video and gaming apps while the vehicle is parked. Games currently include Asphalt Nitro 2, Angry Birds and Beach Buggy Racing 2.

The up-to-eight passenger SUV will continue to be powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with 440 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. It also comes standard with the BlueCruise advanced driver-assistance system, which allows for hands-free driving on highways.

Ford said pricing for the 2025 Navigator will start under $100,000, but more detailed pricing will be released closer to the vehicle going on sale in spring 2025. The starting pricing for current models ranges from $83,000 to more than $114,000.

The Navigator's current average transaction price is more than $101,300, according to Lincoln.

Lincoln's sales were up 23.4% year over year through July, however, sales of the Navigator were off roughly 21% during that time.

The redesigned Navigator was revealed in connection to Monterey Car Week and the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance car show in California.