Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Forget cash — it's time to move into fixed income, Franklin Templeton strategist says

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

Simpleimages | Moment | Getty Images

Investors should move out of cash and into fixed income with some duration, said Franklin Templeton's chief market strategist, Stephen Dover.

"Inflation probably won't get quite as low as market expectations and interest rates won't drop quite as far as market expectations," Dover said, adding that "this is is an opportunity, particularly in the fixed income markets, to pick up a little bit of yield."

Franklin Templeton's inflation forecast is more conservative than the U.S. Federal Reserve's. The investment firm expects the core personal consumption expenditures price index to fall to 2.7% by the end of the year, versus the U.S. Federal Reserve's projections of 2.4%.

The markets' "biggest screaming issue" is the $6 trillion sitting in money market funds right now, he said. "We would advise those investors to move out of that cash and take some duration move into fixed income," he added.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Fixed income and rate cuts

Franklin Templeton expects fixed income to "broadly benefit" from interest rate cuts in 2024, it said in a Global Investment Manager Survey published on Feb. 6. Two-year Treasury yields are likely to "decline meaningfully," while 10-year yields are expected to move "modestly lower," the survey found.

Investment-grade debt will be favored, thanks to its higher credit quality as default rates for high-yield debt continue to inch higher toward their historical average, Franklin Templeton wrote in the survey report. Investment-grade bonds usually carry more appeal when economic conditions are declining.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

The rise and fall of Byju's, once a startup darling in India

news 15 mins ago

AI is driving a market bubble that's unlikely to burst, veteran advisor says

"Municipals will continue to be a high quality, diversifying investment option with attractive tax-free yields," the report added, with total returns to be about 4% this year.

It said U.S. high-yield spreads are expected to close off 2024 at 423 basis points, up from the current 338.

"Default rates are currently near 2.5% and will end 2024 around their historical average of 3.5%," the report said.

Dover pointed out that many have moved from cash and into the stock market, and sounded a note of caution.

"That big jump really increases dramatically their risk," he said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us