Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Former FDA Commissioner Gottlieb Says U.S. Intelligence Agencies Should Investigate Virus Outbreaks

By Robert Towey, CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters
  • Gottlieb told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the public has lost trust in U.S. health agencies and called for more funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • He said that identifying problematic viruses abroad and equipping the CDC with better crisis mitigation resources would improve the nation's ability to counter any new contagions that arise.
  • Besides treating outbreaks as national security matters, Gottlieb said the CDC was ill-prepared at the beginning of the pandemic for the subsequent widespread rollout of Covid tests and vaccines.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Monday that U.S. intelligence agencies should be tasked with investigating emerging public health threats overseas to combat future disease outbreaks.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Gottlieb, who also sits on Pfizer's board, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the public has lost trust in U.S. health agencies and called for more funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He said identifying problematic viruses abroad and equipping the CDC with better crisis mitigation resources would improve the nation's ability to counter any new contagions that arise.

Money Report

Markets 14 mins ago

The Global Economy Could Feel the Effects of China's Evergrande Crisis. Here's What Investors Should Know

Markets 50 mins ago

Dow, S&P 500 See Worst Day in Months. Four Market Analysts Share Their Strategies

"I think going forward we're not going to just be able to depend on countries voluntarily sharing information," Gottlieb said in an appearance promoting his book, "Uncontrolled Spread." "We're going to have to go in and have the capacity to collect it and to monitor for these things, and that means getting our foreign intelligence services much more engaged in the public health mission globally."

World Health Organization officials have said they weren't sure China disclosed all its data on Covid's origins. Gottlieb suggested that countries today are less forthcoming with disease details because they fear being isolated. He noted that the U.S. has avoided bringing intelligence agencies into international public health issues because the CDC worried that "anyone wearing a white coat overseas would be perceived to be a spy."

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

U.S. to ease travel restrictions for foreign visitors who are vaccinated against Covid

Pfizer says its Covid vaccine is safe and generates robust immune response in kids ages 5 to 11

Fauci defends FDA panel, says it didn't make a mistake rejecting booster Covid shots for all Americans

FDA panel recommends Pfizer's Covid booster doses for people 65 and older

Besides treating outbreaks as national security matters, Gottlieb said the CDC was ill-prepared at the beginning of the pandemic for the subsequent widespread rollout of Covid tests and vaccines.
The CDC's changing messaging around Covid prevention tactics also undermined the public's faith in the agency, Gottlieb said.

But the proper resources, competencies and logistical management could help the CDC better handle public health emergencies, Gottlieb said.  

"I think coming out of this pandemic, a lot of people have lost confidence in the public health officials," Gottlieb said. "They felt that guidance wasn't well informed, it wasn't well articulated, it wasn't distributed in a way that we could assimilate it into our lives."

The pandemic has highlighted the systemic bias in health-care facing people of color as well, Gottlieb said, including unequal access to Covid testing and technology. Improving the country's outbreak preparedness doesn't just entail bolstering the CDC and disease surveillance – it involves finding solutions for disparities in health-care and structural disadvantages permeating American society, Gottlieb said.

"If we're going to make ourselves more resilient going forward to these kinds of public health crises, we're going to have to address those inequities and do more to make sure that we're getting adequate health care to people who have historically been locked out of those opportunities," Gottlieb said.

Disclosure: Scott Gottlieb is a CNBC contributor and is a member of the boards of Pfizer, genetic testing start-up Tempus, health-care tech company Aetion and biotech company Illumina. He also serves as co-chair of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings′ and Royal Caribbean's "Healthy Sail Panel."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinesspoliticsUS: NewsHealth & Science
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us