Former NFL Star Terrell Owens Joins OnlyFans

Terrell Owens is joining OnlyFans.

The former National Football League star wide receiver will launch a channel on the site to host fitness sessions, recap his career and preview his off-the-field business endeavors. Specific terms of Owens' deal with OnlyFans weren't disclosed, but content creators on the platform make money from subscriptions and share earnings with OnlyFans.

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Owens said he'll also collect fees for usage of his name, image and likeness.

"I'm trying to be a businessman," he said when asked about the agreement. "Those terms will be worked out with my legal and [OnlyFans'] legal."

Based in London, OnlyFans was founded in 2016, and the company says it has 130 million users and more than 1.5 million content creators. According to Bloomberg, it made over $400 million in revenue in 2020. OnlyFans is owned by software firm Fenix International Limited — a company that is valued at $1.4 billion, according to PitchBook.

OnlyFans says it has paid over $5 billion to creators, including sexual content makers that help popularize the site.

On Aug. 20, OnlyFans said it would ban explicit videos. Founder Tim Stokely told The Financial Times unfair treatment from banks was behind the decision, but after user backlash, OnlyFans reversed the ban.

Owens was originally slated to join OnlyFans last month but delayed the announcement due to the brief ban.

Owens joins other entertainment figures on the platform, which boomed during the pandemic. Endeavor-owned Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Sean O'Malley has an account, and music star Cardi B also has a $4.99 per month subscription package. Owens did not say how much a subscription to his page will cost.

Owens, 47, called OnlyFans a "unique platform" but cautioned, "there will not be any sexual content that I'll be providing. It's not only just the risque and other things that are associated with OnlyFans," Owens added. "But it's another platform for engagement with my fans in addition to the other social media platforms."

A return to the NFL?

In his 16-year career, Owens made approximately $79 million, before taxes and agent fees, according to Spotrac. He spent time with teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Reflecting on his NFL days, Owens said due to "bad experiences" and lack of financial literacy he lost nearly all his NFL earnings. He also blamed inadequate representation and financial advice for the revenue downfall.

"I never want any kid to go through what I went through," said Owens, explaining he wants to help younger athletes who are preparing to enter the NIL space. "I'm better suited to ask the right questions," he added.

Owens was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 after finishing his career with more than 15,934 yards, third in NFL history, and 158 touchdowns, tied for fourth, in 219 games. Though semi-retired, Owens still wants to play and said an NFL team owner alerted him to stay ready.

Asked about the owner, Owens didn't name a team. However, he said he's not receiving interest from one of his former teams.

"I miss the competition," Owens said. "When I left the game, I never left on my own terms. This [returning to the NFL] is an opportunity — when it arises — to capitalize and make the most of it."

The 2021 NFL season starts next week, with the Cowboys visiting the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9. Asked his favorites for the upcoming season, Owens selected the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs "and you can't overlook the Buffalo Bills," he said.

— CNBC's Ryan Browne contributed to this article.