Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Former Trump lawyer John Eastman pleads not guilty in Arizona election case

By Dan Mangan,CNBC and Josephine Rozzelle,CNBC

Jae C. Hong | AP
  • The attorney John Eastman pleaded not guilty in the Arizona "fake electors" case charging him and other allies of former President Donald Trump with crimes related to their attempt to overturn Trump's loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election in the state.
  • Eastman is the first of 18 defendants to be arraigned.
  • Other defendants indicted in the case include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The attorney John Eastman pleaded not guilty Friday in the Arizona case charging him and other allies of former President Donald Trump with crimes related to their attempt to undo his 2020 election loss in the state to President Joe Biden.

Eastman is the first of 18 defendants in the case to be arraigned in a state courthouse in Phoenix.

Arraignments of the other defendants, including former Trump House chief of staff Mark Meadows and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, are scheduled for the coming weeks.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Eastman, Meadows, Giuliani, and more than a dozen other people — including Trump — are separately charged in Georgia state court crimes connected with their efforts there to undo Trump's 2020 defeat.

Mugshot of Donald Trump's former lawyer, John Eastman for Arizona’s “Fake Electors.”
Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office
Mugshot of Donald Trump's former lawyer, John Eastman for Arizona’s “Fake Electors.”

"I just had an appearance and an arraignment on charges that in my view should never have been brought," Eastman said outside of court Friday.

Money Report

14 mins ago

Mercedes-Benz workers in Alabama vote against UAW union membership

news 30 mins ago

Women are worried about their financial security. That may impact the 2024 presidential election

"I, of course, pled not guilty. I had zero communications with the electors in Arizona, zero involvement in any of the election litigation in Arizona or legislative hearings," Eastman said. "And I'm confident that with the laws faithfully applied I will be fully exonerated at the end of this process." 

An Arizona grand jury last month indicted Eastman and others.

In December 2020, 11 Trump supporters claimed to be Arizona's electors to the Electoral College and sought to cast their ballots for Trump despite Biden having won the state.

Trump himself is not charged in the indictment, but he is described in it as "Unindicted Coconspirator 1."

In March, a California judge recommended that Eastman be disbarred in that state because of acts related to the aftermath of the 2020 election, including a plan to have then-Vice President Mike Pence refuse to certify Electoral College votes cast for Biden from several swing states that Trump lost.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us