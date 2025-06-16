Founder of $5.2 billion company: Mark Cuban taught me this lesson—it's my ‘go-to piece of advice I give to everybody'

Mark Cuban gave the co-founders of cloud storage company Box a highly valuable piece of advice, says Box CEO Aaron Levie: "Never hedge your bets."

Levie launched Box in 2005, when he was still a student at the University of Southern California, alongside three of his friends. Searching for seed funding, the co-founders cold-emailed Cuban. To their surprise, he responded, eventually giving them a $350,000 investment, says Levie.

Cuban's investment gave Levie the confidence to drop out of college and focus on building Box full-time, he adds. The billionaire exited his investment a year later, after disagreeing with the co-founders over a planned "freemium" business model — but he left them with "a really good piece of advice" that saved the company from potential failure, Levie says.

Essentially, Cuban told Levie and the Box co-founders that startups should focus on doing one thing really well. Most new businesses have limited resources to put toward multiple strategies, meaning entrepreneurs often need to choose between developing a few mediocre offerings or a single one that customers could actually value.

"[Cuban] had a theory of 'never hedge your bets in a startup' and that sits with me to this day," says Levie, whose company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, as of Monday morning. "It's so funny, because at the time I didn't fully appreciate it, and yet now it's a full go-to piece of advice I give to everybody if they face a similar circumstance."

When Cuban first shared the advice, Box was trying to figure out how to bring in more revenue beyond its core business model of cloud data storage, Levie says. "We were kind of into this idea of peer-to-peer technology that can also do data transfer," he says, adding that the co-founders asked Cuban outright: "'Hey, should we also pursue this?'"

Cuban's response, according to Levie: "'Absolutely not. That's insane. Don't hedge. You're either a cloud company or you're a peer-to-peer company. You're not going to be both, so just do the cloud thing.'"

Box listened, shuttering its peer-to-peer efforts. As the cloud storage industry matured, Levie watched some of his competitors hedge their bets on multiple strategies and products in the hope of appealing to a broader swath of customers, only to spread themselves too thin in the process, he says.

"Some people thought they could do both [data storage and peer-to-peer sharing], and then you end up kind of losing to the platform that does one of those way better in the process," says Levie.

If the Box co-founders hadn't listened to Cuban's advice, their company could've been one of those platforms that lost out, Levie observes: "I mean, holy crap. It could have easily ended the company [by us] being distracted and [diluting] our time."

Now, Levie shares the same advice with any entrepreneur who asks, he says. "One of the most important things as a startup is you have to be deeply committed to a particular path, a particular direction," Levie says. "You can do many things within that direction, but you can't hedge different outcomes."

In doing so, both Levie and Cuban echo another famous entrepreneur: Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who preached the value of focusing on a limited number of good ideas and executing on them as well as possible.

Jobs once stated that he was prouder of the many ideas he'd said "no" to than some of the ones he'd approved, because Apple's best products were a result of intense focus.

"Focusing is about saying 'no,'" Jobs said at Apple's 1997 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

