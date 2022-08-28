Friday's Rout on Wall Street Looks Set to Continue as Dow Futures Sink 200 Points

Stock futures fell on Sunday evening as investors tried to shake off a sharp decline in stocks at the end of last week.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 206 points, or about 0.6%. Those for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.8% and 1.0%, respectively.

The moves in futures come after a brutal sell-off for Wall Street on Friday, when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's short and blunt remarks in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, appeared to extinguish hopes of the central bank changing its aggressive course of rate hikes in the months ahead.

The Dow fell 1,008 points, or just over 3%, for its worst day since May. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 3.4% and 3.9%, respectively, for their worst days since June. The drop erased the August gains for all three averages.

"Investors again cut back on their recent Risk-On positioning, supporting our view that it is way too soon to call their recent risk appetite a more permanent stance, and now one more likely to have cost them badly," Rick Bensignor of Bensignor Investment Strategies said in a note to clients.

The coming week brings more Fed speeches, including Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Tuesday, before August's nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

Powell's hawkish stance

Investors on Friday appeared to be spooked by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's firm statements about the central bank's commitment to rate hikes. While Powell has said that he has hoped to achieve a "soft landing," he made clear on Friday that the Fed is prepared to hike interest rates even if it causes economic pain.

"While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," he said in prepared remarks. "These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain."

— Jesse Pound

Futures open lower

The negative momentum from Friday appears to have lasted over the weekend, as U.S. stock futures opened lower on Sunday evening.

Dow futures fell more than 200 points, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell about 1%.

— Jesse Pound

Friday's sell-off by the numbers

Friday was a washout day on Wall Street, with the Dow suffering its worst day since May. All 11 sectors finished down at least 1%, with tech falling more than 4%.

Here's how the three major averages faired:

The Dow dropped 1,008 points, or 3.03%, for its worst day since May 18. The Dow finished the week down 4.22%.

The S&P 500 fell 3.37%, its worst day since June 13, to finish the week down 4.04%.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 3.94%, its worst day since June 16, to finish the week down 4.44%.

— Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes