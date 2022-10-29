From Chipotle to Wendy's, Here Are 7 Places to Score Halloween Freebies and Discounts

Americans are expected to spend a record $10.6 billion on Halloween this year, surpassing last year's record of $10.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation's annual Halloween Consumer survey.

On average, people are expected to spend about $100.45 each on Halloween staples, such as candy, costumes and decorations, the agency found.

Halloween celebration rates are predicted to return to pre-pandemic levels also, according to the agency. And as holiday revelers seek out treats, many stores and restaurants are offering freebies and discounts through Oct. 31.

Here are seven places to check out:

7-Eleven

Speedy Rewards and 7Rewards loyalty members can score a "buy one, get one free" deal on any large pizza on Oct. 31.

Members can also get a large pizza for $5 from now until Nov. 1, 2022.

Applebee's

On Oct. 31, you can get a free order of boneless wings with any purchase of $30 or more ordered to go or for delivery via applebees.com or the Applebee's mobile app. Use the code "SPOOKY22" at checkout.

Chipotle

Chipotle Rewards members who visit any participating location while wearing a costume can receive one entrée item, such as a burrito, for $6.

This deal begins at 3:00 p.m. local time on Oct. 31 and runs until the restaurant closes.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' rewards members can get free treats, including Bagel Minis, a breakfast sandwich or a 10-count order of Munchkins, with the purchase of a large or medium drink now through Oct. 31.

IHOP

From now through Oct. 31, kids 12 and under can get a free Scary Face pancake with the purchase of an adult entrée at participating IHOP locations.

The deal is only valid for dine-in customers between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. local time.

Krispy Kreme

If you show off your Halloween costume at a participating location, you can score one free doughnut of your choice on Oct. 31. The deal is available to in-store customers and at the drive-through during shop hours.

Wendy's

For Halloween weekend, Wendy's has a different deal each day when you order with its mobile app:

Oct. 29 : Score a free small chili with any purchase

: Score a free small chili with any purchase Oct. 30 : The spicy chicken sandwich is buy one, get one free

: The spicy chicken sandwich is buy one, get one free Oct. 31: Get a free junior bacon cheeseburger with any purchase

