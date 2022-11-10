FTX's U.S. Website Says Trading ‘May Be Halted' in a Few Days But Withdrawals Still Available

FTX's U.S. website says trading "may be halted" in a few days but withdrawals are still open.

The U.S. operation is a small part of FTX, the crypto exchange that collapsed this week.

FTX's U.S. website says trading "may be halted" in a few days after the parent company spiraled towards collapse this week from a liquidity crisis.

"Please close down any positions you want to close down," FTX U.S. said in an announcement on its site on Thursday. "Withdrawals are and will remain open. We will give updates as we have them."

The company doesn't appear to have made an official statement.

FTX U.S. says it is a U.S.-regulated exchange. The unit is a very small piece of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange, which has spent the week seeking a bailout as customer withdrawal demands mounted.

While Bankman-Fried has run FTX from the Bahamas, the U.S. business has a management team that's at least partly separate. Brett Harrison had been the president, but he announced his resignation in September, when the company appeared to be in the midst of a massive expansion effort. The website says Zach Dexter is CEO of FTX US Derivatives.

WATCH: FTX under Texas probe