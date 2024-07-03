Gen Zers and millennials are ‘quiet vacationing' during 4th of July week instead of taking PTO

A record 70.9 million people are expected to travel this week for the Fourth of July, AAA reports, marking the busiest Independence Day holiday ever — but not everyone is asking their boss for time off.

More than half of Gen Z workers and millennials have "quiet vacationed" — taken time off without formally requesting PTO — during the July Fourth holiday week, with a similar trend expected to continue this year, according to a new Harris Poll of 1,274 American workers.

Younger professionals say they don't ask for a break because they feel pressure to be "constantly available and productive," even during a holiday week, says Tim Osiecki, director of thought leadership and trends at The Harris Poll.

Gen Zers and millennials might also be quiet vacationing to cope with constraints on PTO and increased feelings of burnout.

"Employees aren't trying to deceive or shirk their responsibilities," he adds. "They're simply trying to find a way to balance their need for rest with the demands of their jobs."

One of the 'least productive' weeks of the year

July 4 falls on a Thursday this year — squished between two workdays — compounding the existing productivity lull that happens around the federal holiday.

More than half (53%) of Gen Zers and millennials from the Harris Poll survey say they "barely get any work done" around the Fourth of July.

Independence Day is one of the busiest travel times of the year, with nearly half of Americans planning vacations around it. Yet only 10% of employers shut down the entire workweek around July 4, the survey found.

A majority of Gen Z and millennial employees say having the entire week off would make them more productive, inspire them to put more effort into their work and take on more responsibility in the workplace.

It's a small trade-off that could boost employees' focus and engagement during one of the "least productive" seasons of the year, Osiecki points out.

A 'red flag' of a bad workplace culture

When people feel the need to sneak out for breaks, it's a "red flag" that their workplace doesn't have an effective PTO system or a supportive culture, Osiecki says.

Workers, especially younger ones, are afraid to ask for time off. In a separate Harris Poll survey, half of employees said they get nervous requesting PTO (This increases to 58% for Gen Z and 61% for millennials).

Many Americans from the Harris Poll survey said they wished their employer placed more emphasis on the value of taking time off.

"Managers need to recognize that 'quiet vacationing' isn't a passive trend, but a symptom of a larger issue: employees feeling uncomfortable or unsupported in taking time off," Osiecki adds. "It signals that there might be a lack of trust or communication breakdown between managers and their teams."

Beating the summer slump with a positive PTO culture

Warmer weather usually leads to a summer slump at work — longer vacations, shorter workdays, lowered productivity or less team morale.

Between June and August, bosses can boost productivity by re-assessing their PTO policies, especially during popular vacation months like July, Osiecki says.

Employers can get creative in their PTO benefits, like offering company-wide week-long shutdowns around major holidays, mandating a certain amount of time off, or giving employees floating holidays to use throughout the year.

Managers should also lead by example, Osiecki says, by outlining clear expectations for requesting time off, normalizing PTO by taking time as a boss, and supporting when their employees request a vacation.

The benefits of creating a supportive PTO culture last long after summer vacation ends, Osiecki adds: "When employees feel their need for rest is understood and respected, they are more likely to be productive, engaged, and loyal."

