Generative AI like ChatGPT is at risk of creating new gender gap at work

Artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT can be a boon for productivity, but when it comes to adopting the technology, a significant gender gap exists.

Recent research shows that women are considerably less likely than men to use ChatGPT.

For businesses, this represents both a lost opportunity to boost overall productivity and a potential driver of widening gaps between workers.

Popular generative artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT can be a boon for productivity and efficiency. But in adoption of the technology at work, a significant gender gap threatens the widespread use of it. Technology and business leaders need to wake up to this reality or risk missing out on the potential benefits of AI for business, which include improved customer service, more efficient content creation, enhanced data analysis, and cost savings through automation.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

New research shows that women are considerably less likely than men to use ChatGPT. Why that is the case was not part of the research, but regardless, it's something senior technology executives including chief information officers and chief technology officers, as well as other C-suite leaders, need to be concerned about.

"Recent studies have documented meaningful productivity gains from tools like ChatGPT," said Anders Humlum, assistant professor of economics at the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago. "The fact that women are significantly less likely to use these tools means they may be missing out on these benefits," Humlum said.

For businesses, this represents both a lost opportunity to boost overall productivity and a potential driver of widening gaps between workers, Humlum said.

In a survey of 18,000 workers from 11 occupations completed in 2024, researchers at the University of Chicago in collaboration with Statistics Denmark found that ChatGPT has been widely adopted in those occupations, with 41 percent of workers using it for job-related tasks.

On-the-job adoption rates ranged from 65% for marketing professionals to 12% for financial advisors, and almost everyone in the survey was aware of the technology, according to the report.

But when researchers looked at the demographics, they discovered that women were 16 percentage points less likely than men to use ChatGPT for job tasks, even when comparing workers within the same occupation and with similar job responsibilities.

Research from professional services firm Deloitte also indicated a gender gap in generative AI adoption. Its analysis showed that women in the U.S. have been lagging in taking up the technology. In 2023, Deloitte said, women's adoption of generative AI was about half that of men. In 2024, the gap remained, although it was narrower.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT offer businesses the opportunity to streamline tasks and boost efficiency," said Ritu Jyoti, group vice president and general manager of AI and data market research and advisory services at International Data Corp. "However, concerns arise if there is a disparity in the utilization of these tools, particularly among women. This discrepancy could hinder businesses from fully capitalizing on productivity improvements across their workforce."

The existing gender gap in AI adoption has the potential to exacerbate inequalities within the workplace, Jyoti said. "The essence of innovation lies in diverse viewpoints," she said. "If women do not have equal representation in the use of AI tools, businesses run the risk of missing out on novel ideas and solutions that emerge from a more inclusive approach."

Practical, hands-on training

One possible solution to address the AI gender gap is to provide better training and support.

"Establish comprehensive training initiatives to ensure all employees, irrespective of gender, are proficient in utilizing AI tools," Jyoti said. "This can encompass workshops, online courses, and personalized mentoring sessions."

Research conducted by Humlum has shown that targeted training on how to integrate tools such as ChatGPT into daily workflows can be highly effective in closing gender gaps in usage, he said.

Companies need to offer practical, hands-on training, in which they equip employees with real-world examples of how ChatGPT can support their tasks, Humlum said. "Training increases confidence and lowers the barrier to entry," he said.

In addition, organizations that establish clear policies outlining appropriate use of generative AI tend to see broader adoption, especially among women, Humlum said. "Set clear usage guidelines," he said. "Clarify expectations around when and how generative AI should be used. This helps normalize adoption and gives workers permission to explore the tools."

It's also a good practice to highlight role models and success stories with AI. "Sharing examples of employees who have benefited from using AI — especially women — can foster peer learning and encourage uptake," Humlum said.

And businesses also need to monitor and support equitable adoption of AI-based applications. "Track usage across groups and provide targeted support where adoption lags to ensure the benefits are broadly shared," Humlum said.

Companies can regularly evaluate AI adoption rates and productivity metrics to identify gender gaps, Jyoti said. "Implement strategies such as targeted incentives for underrepresented groups, to rectify these disparities," she said.

In a broader sense, businesses need to promote an inclusive culture, Jyoti said. "Foster a work environment that encourages the utilization of AI tools by all team members," she said. By highlighting the benefits of AI integration, companies can help to dispel any reservations or stigmas regarding AI, she said.

To help ensure diverse representation, organizations also need to involve women in the development of AI applications, Jyoti said. "Diverse teams play a vital role in identifying and rectifying biases in AI systems, enhancing their fairness and effectiveness," she said.

By implementing these measures, organizations can create an equitable environment that maximizes the advantages of generative AI for all employees, Jyoti said.