Georgia DA seeks Aug. 5 trial for Trump in election interference case

A prosecutor asked a judge to Friday to schedule the Georgia election interference criminal trial of former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants to begin on Aug. 5.

That trial schedule would take into account potential delays in Trump's other expected criminal trials next year, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a new court filing.

Wills also asked Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee to scheduled a final plea hearing date on June 21, at which any remaining defendant in the case would have to enter a guilty plea or go to trial.

