Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Gilead Sciences agrees to pay $202 million to settle claims of kickbacks to doctors for HIV drug prescriptions

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

[CNBC] Gilead Sciences agrees to pay $202 million to settle claims of kickbacks to doctors for HIV drug prescriptions
Courtesy: Gilead Sciences
  • Gilead Sciences agreed to pay $202 million to the U.S. government and various states to settle claims it used speaker programs to pay kickbacks to doctors to induce them to prescribe Gilead's medications to patients with HIV.
  • "Gilead spent tens of millions of dollars on these programs, including over $20 million in speaking fees and millions more in exorbitant meals, alcohol and travel, all in an effort to induce doctors to prescribe Gilead's HIV drugs and drive up sales," interim U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said.

Gilead Sciences agreed to pay $202 million to the U.S. government and various states to settle claims the drugmaker used speaker programs to pay kickbacks to doctors to induce them to prescribe Gilead's medications to patients with HIV, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Gilead gave the money to doctors who spoke at the events in the form of honoria payments, meal and travel expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan.

In return, the company sought to induce those doctors to prescribe the company's drugs, which include Biktarvy, Stribild, Genvoya, Complera, Odefsey and Descovy, the office said.

"For years, Gilead unlawfully sought to increase sales of its HIV drugs, by using its speaker programs to funnel kickbacks to doctors," interim Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement.

"Gilead spent tens of millions of dollars on these programs, including over $20 million in speaking fees and millions more in exorbitant meals, alcohol and travel, all in an effort to induce doctors to prescribe Gilead's HIV drugs and drive up sales," Clayton said.

A spokesperson for Gilead did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

U.S. ‘very close' to a trade deal with India, Bessent says

news 36 mins ago

SpaceX loses bid to control beach access near launch facility in Texas

— CNBC's Annika Kim Constantino contributed to this story.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us