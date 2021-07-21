Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

GM Forced to Halt Most Large Pickup Truck Production Due to Chip Shortage

  • General Motors will halt most North American production of its profitable full-size pickup trucks next week due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips.
  • The Detroit automaker confirmed the production cuts Wednesday for plants in Michigan, Indiana and Mexico that produce the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.
  • The shortage is expected to cost the global automotive industry $110 billion in revenue in 2021, according to consulting firm AlixPartners.

DETROIT – General Motors will halt most U.S. and Mexican production of its profitable full-size pickup trucks next week due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips.

The Detroit automaker confirmed the production cuts Wednesday for plants in Michigan, Indiana and Mexico that produce the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups.

Money Report

Business 22 mins ago

NBA Finals Series Featuring Bucks and Suns Attracts 9.9 Million Viewers — Up 32% From 2020, But Still Down From Previous Years

United States 33 mins ago

Stock Futures Are Flat After Major Averages Turn Positive for the Week

GM has avoided halting production of its large pickups this year due to the parts shortage through aggressive supply chain tactics as well as building some vehicles without the needed chips to be completed later. It also has cut some features that require chips such as wireless phone chargers.

"The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but GM's global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to minimize the impact to our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers," the company said in an emailed statement.

The cuts include temporarily halting production next week at GM's Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana and at its assembly plant in Silao, Mexico. Its Flint Assembly plant in Michigan where heavy-duty trucks are built, will go down to one shift from three shifts as well. Full production at the plants is expected to resume the week of Aug. 2, GM said.

The origin of the shortage dates to early last year when Covid caused rolling shutdowns of vehicle assembly plants. As the facilities closed, the wafer and chip suppliers diverted the parts to other sectors such as consumer electronics, which weren't expected to be as hurt by stay-at-home orders.

The problem is expected to cost the global automotive industry $110 billion in revenue in 2021, according to consulting firm AlixPartners.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMexicoUS: NewsBusiness Newstransportation
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us