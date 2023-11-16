GM union workers ratify UAW deal following contentious vote

DETROIT – A record deal between the United Auto Workers and General Motors has been ratified by a majority of workers, according to voting results posted Thursday morning by the union.

Much like the negotiations themselves, voting was not as smooth as many thought it would be, specifically at GM. A majority of the Detroit automaker's large assembly plants rejected the pact, however it wasn't enough to offset support at smaller facilities and a handful of other assembly plants.

Ratification of the deal was in question Wednesday morning, after seven of GM's 11 U.S. assembly plants rejected the pact. But a swing in voting results supporting the deal, specifically at a SUV plant in Texas, gave the deal a much needed lifeline.

According to the UAW's vote tracker, the deal was supported by roughly 54% of the more than 34,700 autoworkers at GM who voted. Results from two smaller GM facilities representing about 1,400 workers, are still outstanding, but cannot offset the roughly 2,500-vote margin.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Both the UAW and GM declined to comment on the results until they've been finalized.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.