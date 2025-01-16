Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon says IPO market is ‘going to pick up' along with dealmaking

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins in an on-stage event on Wednesday that the multi-year IPO drought should be coming to an end.

"It's going to pick up," Solomon said, noting that the IPO market has "been slow, it's been turned off."

Solomon said there are reasons for business optimism with the incoming Trump administration, but there are also a lot of unknowns that create risk.

Solomon, who flew to California for the event just after his Wall Street bank reported fourth-quarter results that blew past analysts' estimates, said the capital markets broadly are showing signs of life ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next week.

The tech IPO market has largely been dormant since the end of 2021, when tech stocks started falling out of favor due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates. Mergers and acquisitions have been difficult in technology because of hefty regulation that's restricted the ability for the biggest companies to grow through dealmaking.

Solomon said the mood is changing, and he expects momentum M&A as well as in IPOs.

"We have a more constructive kind of optimism, which always helps," Solomon said. He later added that, "broadly speaking, I think it's an improved business environment."

Earlier in the day, Solomon said on his company's earnings call that Trump's election and a swing back to Republican power in Washington is already starting to make an impact in the business world. He noted on the call that "there is a significant backlog from sponsors and an overall increased appetite for dealmaking supported by an improved regulatory backdrop."

Solomon's comments on the call and at the Cisco event came on a day when the S&P 500 posted his biggest gain since November, helped by a tame inflation report and Goldman's results. Goldman's stock popped 6% on Wednesday.

While the stock market has had a strong two-year run and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit fresh records last month, IPOs have yet to see a resurgence. Cloud software vendor ServiceTitan debuted on the Nasdaq in December, marking the first significant venture-backed IPO in the U.S. since Rubrik in April.

"The values came down after 2021, people are growing back into those values," Solomon said at the Cisco summit.

Some companies have said they're ready. Chipmaker Cerebras filed to go public in September, but the process was slowed down due to a review by the Treasury Department's Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., or CFIUS. In November, online lender Klarna said it had confidentially filed IPO paperwork with the SEC.

Though he's bullish about what's coming, Solomon said that there are structural reasons not to go public. He said 25 years ago there were roughly 13,000 public companies in the U.S., and today that number has come down to 3,800. There are higher standards around disclosure for being public, and there's now tons of private capital available "at scale."

"It's not fun being a public company," Solomon acknowledged. "Who would want to be a public company?"

