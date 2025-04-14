Money Report

Goldman Sachs is about to report first-quarter earnings

By Hugh Son, CNBC

David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 6, 2023.
Win Mcnamee | Getty Images
  • Goldman Sachs is set to report first-quarter earnings before the bell on Monday.
  • Wall Street expects earnings per share of $12.35 and revenue of $14.81 billion, according to LSEG.
  • Analysts will hold a call with analysts at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Goldman Sachs is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings before the opening bell Monday.  

Here's what Wall Street expects:

  • Earnings: $12.35 per share, according to LSEG
  • Revenue: $14.81 billion, according to LSEG
  • Trading Revenue: Fixed Income of $4.56 billion and Equities of $3.65 billion, per StreetAccount
  • Investing Banking Revenue: $1.94 billion, per StreetAccount

Goldman Sachs may prove to be a beneficiary of the recent market environment.

On Friday, rivals JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley each topped expectations for first-quarter results on booming equities trading.

Equities trading revenue surged 48% and 45% at the banks, respectively, thanks to volatility in the opening months of President Donald Trump's tenure amid his efforts to reshape global trade agreements.

Buoyant markets during most of the quarter, which ended March 31, should also support the bank's wealth and asset management division, which CEO David Solomon has called the growth engine of the bank.

But markets have churned since Trump escalated trade tensions last week, sowing uncertainty across the world's largest economy. Goldman shares have dropped 14% this year through Friday.

Analysts will be keen to hear what Solomon has to say about his conversations with corporate clients and institutional investors during the tumult.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
