news

Goldman Sachs offers its newest option for downside protection in volatile markets

By Krysta Escobar, CNBC

Traders across the globe are monitoring updates to U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policy.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is trying to serve more investors looking for downside protection from market turmoil.

Bryon Lake helped the firm launch its newest buffer exchange-traded fund this month: the Goldman Sachs U.S. Large Cap Buffer 3 ETF.

"I'm an investor. You're an investor. The folks watching are investors, and there's an incredible amount of uncertainty right now: Tariffs, the widening out of equity markets away from Mag 7 [and] geopolitical issues," the Goldman Sachs chief transformation officer told anchor Bob Pisani on CNBC's "ETF Edge."

Lake joined Goldman Sachs last summer. According to the firm's press release, it was for a newly created role aimed at expanding its investment strategies. Previously, Lake headed the global ETF business at JPMorgan Chase

"The buffer products are designed to help protect people to the downside while also allowing them to participate to the upside," he said. "The way they're designed, is they'll protect from down 5% to 15% while still allowing you to participate upwards of 5% to 7%. And, then those reset on a quarterly basis."

Lake suggests the buffer ETFs use approaches that have strong track records.

"These are... tried and true strategies that have been used by investors for decades now," he said.

The Goldman Sachs U.S. Large Cap Buffer 3 ETF is down about 3% since it started trading on March 4. The S&P 500 is off almost 4% in the same time frame.

