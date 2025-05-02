Money Report

Google advertising antitrust remedies trial set for Sept. 22, judge says

By Hayden Field, CNBC

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., during a visit to the Google for Startups campus in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. The EU has established a reputation globally for its aggressive regulation of major technology companies, including the likes of Apple and Google over antitrust concerns. Photographer: Damian Lemanski/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Damian Lemanski | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • The U.S. government's remedies trial in the Google antitrust case regarding its advertising technology is scheduled to begin on Sept. 22.
  • Last month, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, said Google was liable for “willfully acquiring and maintaining monopoly power.”

The U.S. government's remedies trial in the Google antitrust case regarding its advertising tech is scheduled to begin on Sept. 22, according to civil hearing minutes released Friday.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, said Google was liable for “willfully acquiring and maintaining monopoly power," ruling that Google held illegal monopolies in online advertising markets due to its position between ad buyers and sellers.

"For over a decade, Google has tied its publisher ad server and ad exchange together through contractual policies and technological integration, which enabled the company to establish and protect its monopoly power in these two markets," Judge Brinkema wrote.

That followed an August ruling that Google has held a monopoly in its core market of internet search, the most-significant antitrust ruling in the tech industry since the case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago. The remedies trial for that case began last month in Washington, D.C.

"After having carefully considered and weighed the witness testimony and evidence, the court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly," U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta wrote in his ruling about the search case.

Google is in a unique position as it tries to not only defend itself from antitrust allegations in court but also stay ahead of increasing competition in the generative AI market, from startups like Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Amazon-backed Anthropic and Perplexity, which compete directly with its search business.

"Today the DOJ conceded Google's proposed ad tech remedy fully addresses the Court's decision on liability," Lee-Anne Mulholland, Google's vice president of regulatory affairs, said in a statement. "The DOJ's additional proposals to force a divestiture of our ad tech tools go well beyond the Court's findings, have no basis in law, and would harm publishers and advertisers."

