Google loses antitrust case over search

A federal U.S. judge ruled Monday that Google has illegally held a monopoly in two market areas: search and text advertising.

The landmark case from the government alleged that Google has kept its share of the general search market by creating strong barriers to entry and a feedback loop that sustained its dominance. The court found that Google violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act, which outlaws monopolies.

"Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly," Judge Amit Mehta wrote in the decision.

The court homed in on Google's exclusive search arrangements on Android and Apple's iPhone and iPad devices, saying that they helped to cement Google's anticompetitive behavior and dominance over the search markets.

The Department of Justice and a bipartisan group of attorneys general from 38 states and territories, led by Colorado and Nebraska, filed similar but separate antitrust suits against Google in 2020. The suits were combined for pretrial purposes, such as discovery of evidence.



