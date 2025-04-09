Google reverses policy telling workers not to discuss DOJ antitrust case

Google reached an agreement with the Alphabet Workers Union to reverse a rule that prohibits employees from speaking about matters of antitrust litigation.

The settlement comes ahead of Google's remedy trial set to begin with the U.S. Department of Justice, following last year's search monopoly ruling.

The settlement and policy reversal mark a major victory for Google staffers, who have seen increased censorship by the company since 2019.

Google has reversed a policy forbidding employees from discussing its antitrust woes following a settlement with workers.

The company sent a notice to U.S. employees last week saying it rescinded "the rule requesting that workers refrain from commenting internally or externally about the on-going antitrust lawsuit filed against Google by the U.S. Department of Justice," according to correspondence viewed by CNBC.

Google settled with the Alphabet Workers Union, which represents company employees and contractors, according to the U.S. National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB. The settlement and policy reversal mark a major victory for Google staffers, who have seen increased censorship on subjects such as politics, litigation and defense contracts by the search giant since 2019.

The U.S. Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google in 2020, alleging that the company has kept its share of the general search market by creating strong barriers to entry and a feedback loop that sustained its dominance.

Google said it "will not announce or maintain overbroad rules or policies that restrict your right to comment, internally or externally, about whether and/or how the on-going antitrust lawsuit filed against Google by the U.S. Department of Justice may impact your terms and conditions of employment," according to last week's notice.

The policy change was first reported by The New York Times.

The reversal comes as Google and the DOJ prepare to return to the courtroom for their scheduled remedies trial on April 21. The DOJ has said it is considering structural remedies, including breaking up Google's Chrome web browser, which it argues gives Google an unfair advantage in the search market.

A U.S. District Court judge ruled in August that Google illegally held a monopoly in the search market. Google said it would appeal the decision. The DOJ doubled down on its calls for a breakup in a March filing.

Following the August ruling, Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, sent a companywide email directing employees to "refrain from commenting on this case, both internally and externally."

Shortly after, the Alphabet Workers Union filed an unfair labor practice charge against Google with the NLRB. The union alleged that Walker's message was an "overly broad directive" and said that a breakup could impact workers' roles. The NLRB in March ruled that Google must allow workers to speak on such topics.

Google's settlement states that the National Labor Relations Act gives employees the right to form, join or assist a union. It notes that Google is not rescinding its prior clarification that states employees may not speak on behalf of Google on this matter without approval from the company. The settlement also adds that Google will not interfere with, restrain or coerce workers in the exercise of their rights.

Despite the settlement, spokesperson Courtenay Mencini said Google did not agree with the NLRB's ruling.

"To avoid lengthy litigation, we agreed to remind employees that they have the right to talk about their employment, as they've always been free to and regularly do," Mencini said in a statement to CNBC.

The settlement by Google comes at a "crucial moment" ahead of the remedies trial, the Alphabet Worker's Union said Monday.

"We think the potential remedies from this trial could have impact on our wages, working conditions and terms of employment," said Stephen McMurtry, communications chair of the Alphabet Workers Union-CWA, told CNBC.

