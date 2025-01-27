Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Google says it will change Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America' in Maps after government updates

By Jennifer Elias,CNBC

The Gulf of Mexico as seen on Google Maps.
Source: Google Maps
  • In posts on X on Monday, Google said it will follow the government's lead in changing the names on its Maps app.
  • Google specifically mentioned that it would change Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" and Denali to Mount McKinley.


Google said Monday it will change the name of Gulf of Mexico to "Gulf of America" after the government updates its "official government sources."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The company also said it will start using Mount McKinley, which is currently called Denali.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed executive actions that included an order to make the name changes on official maps and federal communications.

"We've received a few questions about naming within Google Maps," the company said in an X post. "We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources."

Google added that the Gulf of Mexico will remain displayed in Mexico. Users in other countries will see both names, the company said.

Trump said he plans to restore former President William McKinley's name to a mountain now referred to as Denali in Alaska. He noted that McKinley made the country "very rich" through tariffs and talent.

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

Beacon Roofing CEO describes dealings with QXO as takeover bid heats up

news 1 hour ago

As Nvidia tanks, Jim Cramer says there's not enough information to make a move

The mountain was named Mount McKinley, until 2015, when President Barack Obama's administration changed it to Denali as a symbolic gesture to Alaska Natives.

WATCH: President Trump 'not afraid to go big' on tariff threats

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us