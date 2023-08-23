Money Report

Gov. Doug Burgum injured playing basketball, may not be able to attend first Republican debate

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was injured playing basketball and may not be able to attend the first Republican presidential debate Wednesday night.

A source from Burgum's campaign confirmed to NBC News that Burgum, 67, suffered a leg injury during a game of pick-up basketball with his staff on Tuesday.

He was transported to a Milwaukee emergency room and discharged from the hospital the same day, the source told NBC, confirming earlier reporting from CNN.

It is "unclear if he will be able to stand" at the two-hour debate, which is set to air on Fox News starting at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, the source said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

