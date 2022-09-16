Money Report

Here Are 5 Tips to Afford Anything You Want in Life

By Emily Lorsch, CNBC

Afford Anything founder Paula Pant lives by the motto "you can afford anything."

In 2008 she quit her full-time job as a newspaper reporter to travel the world. When Pant came back to the United States, she lived in a way that allowed her to save for the things she wanted most.

Pant says there are steps people can take to have the things they want in life. The key is that you can afford anything, but not everything.

Watch this video to learn her five tips to afford anything.

