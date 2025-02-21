Here's how IRS layoffs could impact your tax filing and refund this season

Thousands of IRS employees are expected to lose their jobs as Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, continues widespread cuts to federal spending.

The staffing reduction could impact millions of taxpayers expected to file returns before April 15.

While taxpayer service could be impacted, filers can avoid issues by filing a complete, accurate electronic return, experts say.

The move comes roughly three weeks since the opening of tax season and could impact millions of taxpayers who will file before the April 15 deadline, experts say.

IRS funding has been targeted by Republican lawmakers since former President Joe Biden approved $80 billion for the agency via the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA, in 2022.

The IRS layoffs have targeted probationary workers with less than one year of service — or longer in some cases. There were an estimated 15,000 probationary employees at the agency, many who were hired via IRA funds, according to a lawsuit filed by the National Treasury Employees Union and others on Feb. 12.

An estimated 6,000 to 7,000 IRS workers may be impacted, according to reporting from CBS News and the Associated Press.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury didn't respond to CNBC's request to confirm these numbers.

These mid-season staffing cuts could significantly impact filers, experts warn. So, with major IRS changes underway, here are some key things to know.

'You may not notice a change'

Senate Finance Committee Democrats on Tuesday warned that IRS staffing cuts would cause a "tax refund train wreck." Tax experts, however, say filing an accurate, electronic return should avoid any such issues.

"If you have a good submission, you may not notice any change," said Tom O'Saben, an enrolled agent and director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals.

Typically, it takes 21 days for the IRS to process an e-filed tax return. But that timeline could be longer for "corrections or extra review," according to the agency.

Reduced staffing could make processing longer if there's an issue with your return, experts say.

The IRS system could flag your return for incorrect personal details or missing information, which could require contact with the agency for assistance, O'Saben said.

"We haven't seen any service delays yet," he said. "But we're going to. It's just going to be a reality with less people."

File soon if you're expecting a refund

If you expect a tax refund and have all the correct forms, "get that return in as quickly as possible," said San Diego-based tax attorney Adam Brewer.

"Even if the staffing cuts don't impact process, there's the potential for a government shutdown next month" as lawmakers debate spending negotiations, he said. "That will compound problems."

Error-free, electronically filed returns may not be impacted by a government shutdown. But there could be further delays if there's an issue with your filing, experts say.

Typically, the best way to speed up your refund is by filing electronically and choosing direct deposit for your payment, according to the IRS.

You can check the status of your refund via the agency's "Where's My Refund?" tool or the IRS2Go app.