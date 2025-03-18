Here's when you should use LinkedIn's voice message tool, say career experts: ‘It comes down to timing'

Among her tips for jobseekers to stand out, former Google exec Jenny Wood suggests they leave a voice note in their recruiter's LinkedIn inbox 24 hours before the interview. Same goes for anyone else who's interviewing them and whose name they have.

Among the many direct messages she gets on the platform, the voice notes "stand out to me and I listen to every single one," she says.

TopResume career expert Amanda Augustine agrees that this could be an effective way to stand out — but with caveats about how to do it. Here's how she recommends going about leaving such a message and other ways she and career expert Phoebe Gavin suggest using the tool.

'It comes down to timing'

Before you can send that voice note on LinkedIn, you'll have to request to connect with the people interviewing you. After that, "it comes down to timing," says Augustine.

"If they accept your connection request because they're looking at your profile minutes before you're going to interview with them, I'd say just hold off," she says. Sending a voice memo in that small window could come off too eager, she says.

That said, "if they accept it at least 24 hours before the interview, I think you can send them a brief voice memo."

Say you wanted to take a second to introduce yourself because you're meeting on [fill-in-the-blank date]. Say you're looking forward to learning more about the role and company and that if there's anything they'd like you to prepare ahead of time, to let you know.

"We're talking 30 to 45 seconds max," Augustine says.

The other caveat about this method is to "save it for the roles you really care about," says Augustine, adding that "you want it to be a real, genuine, authentic message that comes across," as opposed to a standard set of text you say to every employer.

'It's just a more personal way of' saying your 'thank you'

Another way to use the tool is after the interview, says Augustine.

"I think it's just a more personal way of sending your 'thank you' note," she says. You're still going to send them your "thank you" email, but this could be a nice little addition saying, "Hey, just wanted to follow up and tell you how much I enjoyed our conversation. It seems like we'd work really well together or it sounds like you're looking for this and I could be a good fit."

You could also use the voice memo tool to reconnect with "stale contacts," says Gavin. Be warm, not overly formal, "and since it's someone you know, it can be longer," she says. "But I don't recommend longer than two minutes." In both instances, consider what you want to say ahead of time so you don't ramble.

One last thing to keep in mind: Whenever you decide to send a voice memo, "it should definitely be accompanied by a concise text introduction that previews the voice note but also covers the essentials in case the memo goes unheard," says Gavin.

