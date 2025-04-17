Hermès to hike U.S. prices for iconic bags and scarves in response to Trump tariffs

U.S. prices of Hermès' luxury bags, scarves and other goods are set to rise from May 1.

The company told an analyst call on Thursday it would look to "fully offset" the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's universal 10% tariffs — not yet covering the potential 20% tariffs that the European Union faces.

Hermès earlier this week overtook French rival LVMH as the world's biggest luxury firm by market capitalization.

French luxury group Hermès will raise its U.S. prices from the start of May in order to offset the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs, the company's finance chief said Thursday.

The company — which earlier this week overtook rival LVMH as the world's biggest luxury firm by market capitalization — is known for products including Birkin and Kelly handbags, along with colorful scarves retailing for hundreds of dollars.

"The price increase that we're going to implement will be just for the U.S. since it's aimed at offsetting the tariffs that only apply to the American market, so there won't be price increases in the other regions," Eric du Halgouët, Hermès' executive vice president for finance, said during an analyst call that followed the firm's first-quarter results release on Thursday.

Hermès said prices will rise from May 1 and aim to "fully offset" the impact of the universal 10% tariff imposed by the White House in early April, rather than the 20% duties the European Union may face unless it can negotiate a new deal during Trump's 90-day reprieve.

U.S. consumers are expected to contend with higher prices on a host of items, ranging from electronics and clothes to cars and houses, as the impact of tariffs bites.

Hermès sales growth slows

In its first-quarter results, Hermès reported 11% sales growth in the Americas, which accounted for nearly 17% of its sales revenue in the first three months of the year.

First-quarter revenue growth came in at 7% on a constant currency basis overall, just shy of consensus expectations of an 8% to 9% increase, Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. It also represented a slowdown from 17.6% growth in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Deutsche Bank analysts said that the results were nonetheless "robust," with weakness driven by watches and perfume sales, while Citi described them as "a respectable outcome."

Hermès shares dipped 1.3% in Thursday morning deals, taking its value to 244.5 billion euros ($278.2 billion) — just shy of LVMH's 245.7 billion euros — according to a CNBC calculation of LSEG data.

LVMH, controlled by France's billionaire Arnault family, unsuccesfully tried to acquire Hermès a decade ago. Despite drawing level in market cap, Hermès' annual revenue is less than a fifth that of sprawling LVMH, which owns luxury brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, alcohol business Moët Hennessy, U.S. jeweler Tiffany and beauty chain Sephora.

LVMH on Tuesday reported an unexpected decline in first quarter sales, flagging a fall in its dominant fashion and leather goods division.

Analysts have predicted the luxury sector will face less of a blow from tariffs than other retailers due to their ability to pass on increased import costs to a high-spending clientele. However, they would encounter major headwinds from a broad pullback in consumer spending as a result of weaker global economic growth or recessionary fears.